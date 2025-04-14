The Inner Clique Appointed as Official PR Agency for Gift a Guitar Initiative

~ Supporting a Movement to Empower 600 Youths Through Music for SG60 Celebrations ~

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inner Clique has been appointed as the official public relations agency for the Gift a Guitar initiative, a heartfelt project launched by SGMUSO in partnership with The Rice Company Limited (TRCL) as part of Singapore’s SG60 celebrations.Gift a Guitar is a nationwide movement aiming to equip 600 underserved youths aged 13 to 19 with brand-new acoustic guitars and structured music lessons. By doing so, the programme seeks to inspire and nurture the next generation of Singapore’s musical talents, providing them with the tools, confidence, and opportunities to pursue their artistic aspirations.The Inner Clique will spearhead media relations, strategic communications, and storytelling efforts for the initiative, working closely with SGMUSO and TRCL to spotlight the importance of arts accessibility and community engagement. Their role will also include driving awareness around the highly anticipated auction of 60 iconic guitars, generously donated and signed by prominent to raise funds in support of the Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF)."We are honoured to be part of such a meaningful cause," said Lucas Yong, Director of The Inner Clique. "Music has the extraordinary power to change lives, and through this initiative, we hope to amplify these youths’ voices and create lasting impact."To contribute a guitar or donate to the Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF), please email Lucas@theinnerlique.com, danny.loong@timbregroup.asia and peishan_lim@trcl.sg.

