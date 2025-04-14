Sabancı Youth Mobilization Wins Prestigious Award at Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sabancı Youth Mobilization, a groundbreaking initiative launched by Sabancı Holding to empower Türkiye's next generation, has been honored with an Award in the Best Corporate Social Responsibility/ESG category at the esteemed Davos Communication Awards. This recognition, from one of the world's most competitive communication award platforms, underscores the Mobilization's significant impact in a short period.Presented to Filiz Karagül Tüzün , President of Corporate Brand Management and Communication at Sabancı Holding, during a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, the award distinguishes Sabancı Holding as the sole recipient from Türkiye among winners across 30 categories."This award validates our unwavering commitment to nurturing Türkiye's youth," said Filiz Karagül Tüzün. "The Sabancı Youth Mobilization embodies our belief in transforming 'brain drain' into 'brain power' by providing young people with the tools and support to become future leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. We are not just running a campaign; we are fueling a mobilization."Rapid Impact and ExpansionInspired by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's vision, the Sabancı Youth Mobilization has swiftly established 10 Technology and Impact Centers across Türkiye, including an online platform, since its launch in May 2024. These centers offer vital mentorship, training, and project development opportunities in cutting-edge fields such as digital technologies, energy, climate, materials, and mobility solutions.In just 11 months, the initiative has garnered over 10,000 applications from ambitious individuals aged 18-34, spanning 79 provinces in Türkiye.Ambitious Future GoalsSabancı Holding aims to expand the Mobilization's reach to 34 cities and 35 universities in Türkiye, and establish at least two centers and two university partnerships internationally by the end of 2026. This strategic expansion targets impacting a minimum of 30,000 young people, solidifying Sabancı's role as a catalyst for youth empowerment and national progress."This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our CEO, Cenk Alper, our executive leadership, Sabancı Holding companies, and our passionate Sabancı Volunteers," Tüzün added. "We are united in our mission to empower the youth and shape a brighter future for Türkiye."About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading investment holding company, operates across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies, and digital technologies. The company is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and innovation across its portfolio. For more information, please visit: https://www.sabanci.com/en

