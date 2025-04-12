Pregnant Women Veterans: VA’s maternity care coordinators are here for you

Pregnant women Veterans: Every VA facility has a maternity care coordinator ready to support you, provide health screenings and ensure you have access to needed education, resources, and supplies throughout your pregnancy and the year afterward. Maternity care coordinators understand the unique needs of women Veterans. Having one at your side means you’ve got an advocate to ensure that you and your baby receive the best care.

What is a maternity care coordinator?

For pregnant Veterans choosing to use VA maternity care benefits, a maternity care coordinator is a member of your VA health care team who specializes in helping you navigate your maternity care. Maternity care coordinators are uniquely trained to support you. They have a deep understanding of both Veteran needs and maternal care, ensuring you receive trusted, specialized health support.

The support you need

Your maternity care coordinator will contact you every trimester of pregnancy, after delivery and quarterly in the year after delivery. During these eight calls, your MCC will make sure you get the care you need by helping you:

Navigate health care services both inside and outside of VA.

Access care for your other social, physical and mental health needs.

Connect to community resources.

Learn more about maternity and newborn care, and provide educational materials.

Obtain supplies like nursing bras, breast pumps, maternity belts and more.

Answer questions about benefits and billing.

Coordinate follow up care after delivery.

Regular calls with your maternity care coordinator ensure essential health screenings are completed and follow-up for medical conditions (such as gestational diabetes and high blood pressure) is coordinated. Your MCC will also discuss risk factors, birth spacing, family planning options, baby safety, provide educational resources and refer you for additional care as needed.

How to get started

Whether it’s your first pregnancy or you’re adding to your family, your maternity care coordinator is in your corner, ready to provide guidance, resources and compassionate care. You don’t have to navigate the system alone—VA is here for you and your growing family.

Contact your VA health care provider or your local Women Veterans Program Manager to connect with your maternity care coordinator. We are here to ensure you have the support and resources you need. Learn more by visiting the VA Women’s Health Maternity Care page.