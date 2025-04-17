THY Precision – Medical Plastic Injection Molding Company in Taiwan with Clean Room Manufacturing Capabilities

Medical Plastic Molding-THY Precision Medical plastic injection molding company-THY Precision Medical Plastic Part Inspection-THY Precision

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is one of the leading medical injection molding companies at the forefront of custom plastic injection molding. The company offers unparalleled expertise in medical injection molding, micro injection molding, optical lens molding, and cleanroom manufacturing.

With extensive experience, THY Precision has become a trusted partner for industries requiring high-precision components, including medical devices, optics, and electronics.

Comprehensive Capabilities in Precision Injection Molding with Clean Room Manufacturing

THY Precision's vertically integrated operations encompass every stage of the injection molding process:

• Design & Engineering: Collaborative development of custom plastic molding solutions tailored to client specifications.

• In-House Tooling: Precision tooling capabilities ensure optimal injection molding tolerances, achieving tolerance to ±0.001 mm.

• Micro Injection Molding: Specialized in producing intricate components for medical and electronic applications.

• Optical Injection Molding: Expertise in molding optical lenses with high clarity and precision.

• Cleanroom Injection Molding: ISO Class 8 (100K) cleanroom facilities for contamination-sensitive manufacturing.

• Assembly & Packaging: ISO Class 7 (10K) cleanroom assembly and packaging services ensure product integrity.

These capabilities position THY Precision as a one-stop solution for clients seeking reliable and high-quality injection molded products.

Commitment to Quality and Compliance

Quality assurance is central to THY Precision's operations. The company holds ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications, reflecting adherence to stringent international standards for medical device manufacturing. Their cleanroom facilities comply with ISO standards for medical devices, ensuring products meet the highest quality and safety requirements.

Serving Diverse Industries with Specialized Solutions

THY Precision caters to a broad spectrum of industries:

• Medical Devices: As a contract medical device manufacturer, THY Precision delivers components that meet rigorous healthcare standards.

• Optics: Expertise in lens molding and optical molding supports the production of high-precision optical components.

• Electronics: Specialized in injection molded electronics, providing components that meet the demands of modern electronic devices.

Their use of high-quality resin for injection molding ensures durability and performance across all applications.

Advanced Manufacturing Facilities

Located in Changhua, Taiwan, THY Precision's state-of-the-art facilities include:

• Over 80 electric injection molding machines ranging from 30 to 300 tons.

• 13,000 sq.ft. ISO Class 8 cleanroom for injection molding.

• 7,500 sq.ft. ISO Class 7 cleanroom for assembly

• Automated manufacturing systems for efficient and consistent production.

These facilities enable THY Precision to maintain high standards of cleanliness and precision, essential for medical and optical component manufacturing.

Partner with THY Precision

For companies seeking a reliable partner in custom plastic injection molding, THY Precision offers the expertise, facilities, and commitment to quality necessary to bring products from concept to market. Their comprehensive services and adherence to international standards make them a preferred choice among medical device injection molding companies and optical component manufacturers.

To learn more about THY Precision's services or to request a quote, visit their website at www.thy-precision.com or contact them via email at sales@thy-precision.com.

