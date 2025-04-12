Riyadh to Host EDGEx 2025: Beyond Readiness - Where Education Meets Innovation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to transform the educational landscape as the Saudi Ministry of Education prepares to launch the groundbreaking International Education Exhibition (EDGEx). Taking place from April 13-16, 2025 (15-18 Shawwal 1446H), this premier event will bring together global education leaders, technology innovators, and policymakers under the forward-thinking theme "Beyond Readiness."The exhibition will create significant opportunities to strengthen international partnerships and explore cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance learning quality. With a focus on integration, the event aims to bridge education and training while providing a collaborative platform for educational institutions, technology companies, and decision-makers. This initiative reflects the Kingdom's commitment to educational development, innovation promotion, and the establishment of Saudi Arabia as a global center for human capability development in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.Highlighting the strategic importance of the exhibition, His Excellency, the Minister of Education, Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, emphasized that organizing EDGEx aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to develop future-ready education systems. He noted that the exhibition presents an opportunity to strengthen international partnerships in education and explore innovative technological solutions that improve learning quality and equip future generations with the skills required for the global job market, reflecting Saudi Arabia's commitment to digital transformation in education and human capital empowerment within Vision 2030.In his remarks, the Minister added that the Saudi Vision led by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, has enabled the Kingdom to achieve qualitative accomplishments in education, human capital investment, and knowledge sustainability enhancement, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global model to build the future of education and training.Designed as an immersive experience, EDGEx 2025 features multiple interactive platforms, including specialized workshops and discussion sessions with education and technology thought leaders alongside live demonstrations of digital learning innovations. Key events include "The EDGE Assembly" focusing on the future of education, "The EDGE Lab" offering practical experiences with advanced educational solutions, and "The EDGE Launchpad" serving as a platform for strategic partnerships between educational and technological institutions to support sustainable educational development.Bringing together global expertise, the exceptional event will host prominent speakers from education and technology sectors, including His Excellency Youssef Al-Bunyan, Saudi Minister of Education; Professor Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA); Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI; and Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. Experts from Stanford University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and global educational organizations will participate alongside public and private sector specialists, creating an exceptional opportunity for knowledge exchange and the exploration of educational advancements.To celebrate excellence in education, the exhibition recognizes outstanding achievements through the EDGEx Awards, including the Voices of Change Award honoring inspiring initiatives, the EDGEx Vendor Award for educational technology innovators (evaluated by students and teachers), and the Classroom Innovator Award for educational institutions developing modern curricula that enhance learning experiences and strengthen teachers' roles in educational environment development.For registration: https://edgex-reg.humancapabilityinitiative.org/ar/join/edgex

