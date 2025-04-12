JOSTENS UNVEILS THE 2024 FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RING

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL TEAM CELEBRATES THEIR HISTORIC WIN AS THE FIRST NATIONAL CHAMPIONS IN THE 12-TEAM PLAYOFF ERA.

Minneapolis, MN, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of handcrafted championship jewelry, has designed three custom rings for The Ohio State University’s legendary 2024 football team. This extraordinary collection of rings was designed in collaboration with the team captains and presented as part of the 2025 Spring Game.

“We are incredibly honored to craft the championship rings for Ohio State Football’s 2024 championship season,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of Jostens Professional & College Sports Division. “These rings are more than just jewelry – they are a tribute to the dedication, perseverance and excellence of this Buckeyes team. This year’s design is truly special, incorporating unique elements that celebrate Ohio State’s championship moment and rich tradition in a way that has never been done before in the college space. We are thrilled to bring this custom vision to life and create these lasting emblems of their championship journey.”

The 2024 Football National Championship Ring is covered entirely with breathtaking, white stones, making an impressive statement. Its design was inspired by the shape and structure of Ohio Stadium, also known as the 'Shoe. Wrapping around the top of the ring are 34 shimmering stones, representing the stadium side views and the 34 points that the team scored in the national championship game. The other side features nine marquise stones, honoring the nine national championships in program history — with a red stone celebrating the 2024 title. This impressive championship ring reflects not only this team's resilient drive to a title, but also the program's rich history.

The ring top, decorated with shimmering white stones, features the university’s iconic logo with a custom-cut, red “O” stone. The coveted College Football Playoff trophy — adorned with a dazzling white, marquise stone — symbolizes the team’s national championship win, while the words “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2024”, set in stones, garner considerable attention.

The ring top opens to reveal the four College Football Playoff game scores on the road to the national championship, with the score of the final game — “34-23” — at the top. Encased in the ring on the other side are pieces of the actual confetti that were dropped when Ohio State won the game, floating over a layout of the field.

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s name and number or position, adorned in stones. Behind these stunning stones is a buckeye leaf pattern, emulating the look of the stickers that are placed on each player’s helmet to signify an achievement, either by the team or the individual player. Displayed at the bottom is the phrase “H12TORY” — celebrating the team’s historic victory as the first national champions in the 12-team playoff era.

The right side of the ring highlights the national championship game score along with Ohio State’s national championship logo. The same buckeye leaf pattern is displayed behind, along with “LEAVE NO DOUBT”, the team’s 2024 season mantra.

Another meaningful detail is a cross inside the arbor of the ring, symbolizing how the team leaned on their faith throughout the season. The outer band of the ring proudly displays the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship logo.

In addition to this National Championship ring, the team received a Playoff Ring to commemorate their road to the championship, along with the Official College Football Playoff Ring. All of these intricate designs were created and crafted by Jostens.

An officially licensed National Championship Fan Collection was also released today, giving Ohio State Football fans the opportunity to purchase their own pieces and commemorate the team’s incredible season and national championship victory. The full collection will be available to purchase here: www.jostens.com/ohiostatefootball.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

