Verum Messenger introduces Verum Mail integration in the last update

Verum Mail

The latest update of Verum Messenger brings full integration with Verum Mail — a tool for instant and fully anonymous email communication.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verum team continues to expand its ecosystem of secure digital solutions. The latest update of Verum Messenger brings full integration with Verum Mail — a tool for instant and fully anonymous email communication.Now, users can generate temporary email addresses directly within the messenger — no registration, no passwords, no extra steps. The integration enables real-time message delivery, attachments, receiving and composing emails, and automatic deletion of emails after 1 hour.What’s new:- Verum Mail integration in the messenger interface- One-tap temporary email creation- Real-time email delivery and viewing- Reply to emails without leaving the app- Full privacy: no account linking or data storage- File attachments: Send and receive filesVerum Mail compatible with all major email services — send and receive emails from iCloud, Gmail, Proton Mail, etc.Verum Messenger + Verum Mail means a new level of privacy, where your messages and emails work together — fast, secure, and truly private.This update is now available for all Verum Messenger users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.