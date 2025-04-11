LNG Energy Group Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) announced today that Jeff Agosta has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

“We thank Jeff for his contributions to the Company. He has resigned to pursue other endeavours and we wish him the best of luck going forward,” commented Pablo Navarro, Chief Executive Officer of LNG Energy Group.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

