TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 14, 2025

FREDERICK, Md., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, April 14, 2025, and will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide participant access code 818389, or request the "TOMI Environmental Solutions fourth quarter earnings call." International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. To access the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the TOMI website or register at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2262/52313.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Monday, April 28, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use replay access code: 52313. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days on the company’s website, starting approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. As such, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important factors that could affect our performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These factors include: our history of losses that may prevent us from achieving profitability in the future; our lack of long-term customer contracts and our inability to rely on our sales history or backlog as an indicator of our future sales; that we are subject to a variety or risks associated with doing business internationally; our success in business depends on our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and that our stock price is volatile and there is a limited market for our shares. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.