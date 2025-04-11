Jo-Jo Capital Canada Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. (“Jo-Jo” or the “Company”) announces that Shant Poladian has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, with such resignation to be effective as of April 30, 2025.

Mr. Poladian has resigned to pursue other business interests.The board and management team of Jo-Jo would like to sincerely thank Mr. Poladian for his contributions to the Company and wish him continued success.

About Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd.

Jo-Jo is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Jo-Jo is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the TSXV so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with Policy 2.4.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Jo-Jo assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Jo-Jo. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Jo-Jo with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, and the availability of financing.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information about Jo-Jo, please contact Peter Schloo, Chief Executive Officer, at (905) 505-0918.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.