Container gardening made easy

For many Americans, having access to enough fresh fruits and vegetables to meet the USDA’s recommendation to fill half your plate can be difficult due to distance to grocery stores or lack of transportation. Growing your own plants can provide a wallet-friendly option without needing to leave home. Consider starting a container garden even if you have never gardened before. From fresh flowers to herbs and even produce, almost any plant can be grown in a container!

Container gardening offers great benefits:

Beginner friendly. Gardening in containers can require less upfront costs and be easier to maintain, compared to gardening in the ground.

Optimizes Space. You can grow containers on balconies, patios, windowsills or rooftops. This makes gardening doable even for small spaces!

Accessibility. Using raised containers may be easier for those with mobility issues. Choosing a container that sits at a higher level can reduce the need for kneeling and bending.

Select a container. Almost anything around the house will work, from traditional pots to baskets and even food storage containers or similar items. Be sure to pick a container that has proper drainage. You can add drainage holes to many different containers with a drill. Prepare your garden. Fill your garden with potting mix instead of soil from your yard. Potting mix is designed with nutrients needed for container plants. You can purchase bags of potting mix at most local hardware stores. Choose your plants. You can get seeds or starter plants at farmers markets, plant nurseries, hardware stores and some grocery stores. Check the packaging for growing tips and choose those that match the conditions of where your container will be. Most greens, like lettuce and spinach, tend to tolerate shady areas better, while tomatoes and peppers prefer full sun. Maintain your garden. Don’t forget to water and care for your plants as they grow. The USDA has some great resources for more in-depth information.

Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor! If you’re looking for a dish packed with fresh flavors, try this Garden-Fresh Gazpacho. Check out the VA recipe page or Healthy Teaching Kitchen for more ways to incorporate produce into your diet.

If you want to learn more about this or any other nutrition related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian.