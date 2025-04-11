Black Girl Vitamins Named Official Vitamin Sponsor of 40+ Double Dutch Club

Black Girl Vitamins and 40+ Double Dutch Club forge a partnership to promote health, fitness, and sisterhood among Black women through targeted nutrition and community-driven wellness activities

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), the wellness brand focused on the unique nutritional needs of Black women, is proud to announce a year-long partnership with the 40+ Double Dutch Club (40+ DDC). As the Official Vitamin Sponsor, BGV will support 40+ DDC’s mission to promote health, community, and empowerment among Black women through nostalgic fitness activities and holistic wellness.









Photo from 40+ Double Dutch

The 40+ Double Dutch Club, which boasts thousands of members across 30 states and three countries, encourages women over 40 to embrace fitness and sisterhood through activities like double Dutch, hopscotch, line dancing, and hula hooping. The club fosters a supportive environment where women can prioritize health and rediscover the joy of movement.

As part of the partnership, Black Girl Vitamins will provide members with essential vitamins tailored to the specific health needs of Black women. This includes BGV’s Vitamin D3 supplements, which help combat the common issue of vitamin D deficiency among Black women due to melanin-rich skin, and Iron Gummies, which support energy levels and overall vitality. These products aim to help 40+ DDC members maintain the stamina and wellness needed to enjoy their active lifestyles fully.

BGV will also be present at five major 40+ DDC events throughout the year. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample BGV products, connect with the brand’s team, and learn more about how targeted nutrition can enhance their health and performance.

This partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to empowering Black women through health and community. By combining movement and nutrition, BGV and 40+ DDC aim to inspire women to embrace aging with confidence and strength.

About 40+ Double Dutch Club

The 40+ Double Dutch Club is a unified sisterhood that exists to empower women in mental health and physical fitness, all while inspiring them in friendship, fitness, fun, and fellowship. These women are celebrating aging by prioritizing health, serving communities, and inspiring women across the world! Through the 40+ Double Dutch Club, thousands of women have found an outlet to take a break from “adulting” while jumping double Dutch, playing hopscotch, hula-hooping, and transforming lives inside and outside the ropes—one jump at a time!

For more information, visit www.40plusdoubledutchclub.org or follow @40plus_doubledutchclub on Instagram.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand created to support the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since launching in 2021, BGV has worked alongside experts like Dr. Standifer-Barrett, Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke to develop science-backed supplements like Meno-Chill and naturally sourced Collagen Peptides Powder.

Available on Amazon and through their website, BGV is dedicated to bridging the health gap and ensuring Black women have access to the nutrients they need. Beyond supplements, the brand uplifts the community by collaborating with Black medical professionals, funding a $100,000 scholarship for Black women in healthcare, and partnering with organizations like Howard Women’s Basketball. With over 200,000 women impacted, BGV continues to champion health, empowerment, and representation.

For more information, visit www.blackgirlvitamins.com or follow @blackgirlvitamins on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

