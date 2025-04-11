Securing the Future: BankSocial® Secura™ Emerges as Web3’s Trusted Enforcement Engine

In partnership with a Global Blockchain consortium including Hedera, XRP, Algorand, Cardano, Ethereum and Legal, Security, and Ecosystem Leaders, BankSocial® Secura™ is advancing a bold new standard in fraud prevention, with real-time monitoring, global recoveries, and infrastructure built to mature and protect the future of decentralized finance.

DALLAS, Texas, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Web3 rapidly evolves, so too do the threats facing consumers and institutions alike. In response, BankSocial® has deepened its commitment to real-time protection and financial recovery through its growing Secura™ platform—developed in collaboration with Hedera and supported by key partners like Chainalysis, Google, IBM, and law enforcement globally.

With over $250M in scams traced and more than $20M in assets recovered, BankSocial® Secura™ is helping redefine what proactive, transparent digital asset security looks like.

From a Security-First Mission to Global-Scale Action

Founded in 2021, BankSocial® and the BSL DAO LLC prioritized security from day one. Early innovations included smart contract-based freeze and recovery mechanisms—now standard-setting features that foreshadowed the need for stronger protective infrastructure in Web3.

That foresight became critical in early 2024. BankSocial®’s investigative efforts uncovered broader vulnerabilities affecting wallets across the Hedera ecosystem—and eventually, beyond, to other chains. What began as an internal security response became a global movement.

Community Leads, Secura™ Scales

Scam victims—many completely outside of BankSocial®’s ecosystem—began reaching out for help. Rather than turning them away, BankSocial® scaled its operations, connecting victims to law enforcement, legal advocates, and trusted ecosystem partners.

The result: frozen assets, tracked “bad actor” identities, coordinated takedowns, and dozens of scams dismantled. BankSocial® became a critical point of coordination for law enforcement across the U.S., EU, Asia, and Australia.

Monitoring and Disrupting Scams in Real Time

In 2024, BankSocial® launched a proactive fraud-monitoring initiative using AI, ML, and distributed ledger technology (DLT). The platform began tracking phishing sites, scam tokens, and HTS memo abuses across the Hedera, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other ecosystems—many of which dated back to 2022 and had gone unreported.

Evidence surfaced of widespread misinformation, user suppression, and targeted harassment aimed at silencing scam victims. BankSocial® countered with transparency, escalation, and open-source intelligence collaboration.

A Breach—and a Catalyst

In September 2024, a wallet associated with the BSL DAO LLC was compromised. BankSocial® responded urgently and took immediate action —engaging law enforcement, beginning a forensic investigation with Kroll, and escalating the incident to ecosystem leaders.

The breach was traced to third-party malware and social engineering tactics. Independent reviews by security teams, including experts from The Hashgraph Association, confirmed BankSocial®’s internal systems were secure and untouched.

Insider Discovery & Ecosystem Vulnerabilities

By early 2025, the investigation had traced key wallet behaviors, funding sources, and malware deployment back to a set of rogue developers active in the Hedera ecosystem. This actor had worked across multiple projects and was later tied to exploit funding wallets used in major thefts.

After submitting these findings to the FBI, Secret Service, and global law enforcement, the individual deleted all known accounts in January 2025.

Timeline of Key Events

2021–2022 : Launch of the BSL token and BSL DAO LLC; ERC-20 freeze/recovery mechanisms introduced.

: Launch of the BSL token and BSL DAO LLC; ERC-20 freeze/recovery mechanisms introduced. Feb 2024 : Scam reports surface; investigation begins.

: Scam reports surface; investigation begins. June 2024 : Proactive scam monitoring and escalations begin.

: Proactive scam monitoring and escalations begin. Sept 2024 : DAO wallet compromised; investigation confirms malware from external source.

: DAO wallet compromised; investigation confirms malware from external source. Oct 2024 : Collaboration expands globally; $20M+ in scam assets frozen/recovered.

: Collaboration expands globally; $20M+ in scam assets frozen/recovered. Jan 2025 : Insider tied to ecosystem malware identified and disappears.

: Insider tied to ecosystem malware identified and disappears. Early 2025: Launch of upgraded Secura™ wallet with built-in scam protection tools for users and institutions.

Building a Safer Web3, Together

BankSocial® Secura™ is now operating at the intersection of Web3 innovation and real-world accountability. With support from Hedera, Google Cloud, Chainalysis, and IBM the Secura platform is maturing into a comprehensive security framework for the future of decentralized finance.

“Web3 doesn’t have to mean risk without recourse,” said John Wingate, CEO of BankSocial®. “We’re proving that digital finance can be both open and secure—with a real plan, real results, and real protections for users.”

