SNOR: The Sleep-to-Earn Meme Coin Taking BSC by Storm | Hit $1M Market Cap with Just Vibes, Community, and Patience nap your way to success

Tired of chasing green candles and watching pumps fly by? It’s time to stop stressing and start SNOR-ing. Introducing $SNOR—the ultimate chill-and-earn token on BSC that’s redefining passive income in crypto. Inspired by the king of naps himself, Snorlax, this project is for those who believe that true gains come when you’re at your most relaxed.



Let’s dive into what makes $SNOR the most comfortable moonshot of 2025.





Why Choose SNOR?



$SNOR isn’t just a meme—it’s a movement. Built for long-term holders and powered by community spirit, this token delivers real value without the stress of day trading. Here’s why SNOR is making waves:



Lazy Gains, Real Results



Let your bags grow while you kick back. SNOR rewards patience—and naps.



Inspired by Snorlax



The most iconic sleeper of all time meets the crypto world. Snorlax is the mascot of our chill revolution.



Low-Tax Ecosystem (2/2)



More gains for holders, less slippage for traders. A friendly tax structure that respects your patience.



Tight-Knit Community



A family that naps together, moons together. The SNOR army is growing daily with loyal, chill-maxed holders.



Built on BSC



Fast transactions, low fees, and massive accessibility. Perfect for casual and seasoned investors alike.







What $SNOR Has Already Achieved



SNOR might be relaxed, but the results are far from sleepy. This project has already shaken up the scene:



• #1 Trending on DEXTools



SNOR surged to the top spot on DEXTools. Even the official DEXTools account gave it the nod with a like—showing massive validation from the platform itself.



• Conquering the Spanish Market



Laser-focused marketing campaigns in Spain have taken off, unlocking huge international growth potential.



• Reddit Weekly Trending



After dominating HOT and 24H charts, SNOR is now trending on Reddit’s weekly lists—a sign that the crypto crowd is wide awake to its potential.



• Featured on Top Crypto Media



From Binance and Gate.io to CoinMarketCap, SNOR is grabbing headlines and turning skeptics into believers.



• Top 2 Trending on CoinGecko



Hitting the #2 spot on CoinGecko’s trending list proves one thing: organic momentum is on our side.



Chart Update: Prime Re-Entry Zone



SNOR already proved its strength by smashing past a $1M market cap at its peak. After a healthy correction, it’s now sitting around $400K MC, offering a golden entry for new holders before the next leg up. With strong fundamentals and growing exposure, SNOR is positioned perfectly for a second wave—and beyond.



Snornomics: The Chillest Tokenomics in Crypto



• Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 SNOR



• Tax: 2% Buy / 2% Sell



• Contract: 0xd013ca6b1F361a951f0c7125E65f5621C3DD8802



Built for sustainability and designed to favor holders, $SNOR keeps it simple—and effective.



Announcements & Upcoming Plans



The SNOR team isn’t sleeping on growth. With momentum building and community strength at an all-time high, several exciting developments are on the horizon:



• CEX Listings Incoming: Multiple centralized exchange listings are in the pipeline to boost visibility and accessibility for $SNOR.



• Spanish & Global Expansion: Continued marketing focus in Spain alongside a broader push into Asian and U.S. markets to expand the reach.



• Community Events & AMAs: Scheduled Twitter Spaces, AMAs, and giveaways will keep the community engaged and rewarded.



The roadmap ahead is packed, and the team is fully committed to building a sustainable, hype-fueled brand around SNOR.



Join the SNOR Family



This isn’t just a token—it’s a lifestyle. If you’re ready to stop stressing and start stacking in your sleep, $SNOR is your calling. Join the family:



• Website: https://snor.ai



• Telegram: https://t.me/snorbnb



• Twitter (X): https://x.com/SNORBNB



Nap Now. Moon Later.



In a market full of noise, SNOR offers peace, patience, and powerful potential. This is just the beginning—don’t sleep on it, sleep with it.



$SNOR is just getting started.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Charli Stuckey CEO Info-at-snor.ai

