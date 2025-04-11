Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Blue Shield of California Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Shield of California recently announced that it is notifying current and former members of a data breach which impacted individuals’ protected health information. According to Blue Shield of California, website tracking tools on its website may have transmitted protected health information to a third-party vendor. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ insurance plan names, type and group numbers; city; zip codes; gender; family sizes; Blue Shield assigned identifiers for members’ online accounts; medical claim service dates and service providers, patient names, and patient financial responsibility; and “Find a Doctor” search criteria and results (location, plan name and type, provider name and type).

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Blue Shield of California related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Blue Shield of California, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.