Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home in O’Neal Village Community near Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in the Heights Collection of O’Neal Village, one of only a few master-planned communities in Greer, South Carolina. Only six homes remain available for sale in O’Neal Village - Heights Collection, located at 600 Novelty Drive in Greer.

At O’Neal Village - Heights Collection, Toll Brothers offers two popular one- and two-story home designs featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and two-car attached garages. The remaining homes available range from 1,854 to 2,295+ square feet and are priced from the mid-$300,000s. The community offers homes with options for personalization, as well as beautiful quick move-in homes with a curated selection of Designer Appointed Features and move-in dates as early as April and May 2025.





“O’Neal Village exemplifies the quality of Toll Brothers craftsmanship and the active outdoor lifestyle that Greenville is known for,” said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “With outstanding amenities and beautiful views from every home, home buyers won’t want to miss this final opportunity to live in the Heights Collection at O’Neal Village.”

Homeowners in O’Neal Village enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle that includes a community pool, dog park, garden, park spaces, basketball court, gym, onsite retail, and more. The nearby House 509 Bistro & Wine Bar is a local favorite and the 800-acre Lake Robinson and park is only three minutes away.

For more information on the final homes available in O’Neal Village – Heights Collection and to tour the Toll Brothers professionally designed Furman model home, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6d164e5-25cb-4a1f-abf9-698feffb611e

