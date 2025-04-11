Rail Composites Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.64 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rail composites market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.64 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global rail composites market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 1.64 Growth (CAGR) 4.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Rail Composites Market:

The global rail composites market is segmented based on fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process type, rail type, application type, and region.

Based on fiber type - The market is segmented into glass fiber composites and carbon fiber composites. Between fiber types, glass fiber composites are expected to remain the most preferred material type during the forecast period. Glass fibers offer a multitude of advantages, including good mechanical strength, longer life, lightweight, and corrosion resistance at a relatively low cost. Glass fibers have been gaining traction in all train types across regions. Carbon fiber is gaining momentum very fast, especially in high-speed trains, mainly in China.



Based on the resin type – The market is segmented into polyester composites, vinyl ester composites, phenolic composites, epoxy composites, and others. Among these resin types, polyester composites are expected to remain the dominant category during the forecast period. Polyester composites offer good resistance to environmental factors such as moisture, UV radiation, and chemicals. This durability makes them suitable for rail applications that involve exposure to varying weather conditions and potential chemical exposure. They also provide adequate structural integrity for many rail components, especially those that are not subjected to extremely high stress or loads. This is particularly relevant for interior components, panels, and non-load-bearing parts. The addition of flame-retardant additives in the unsaturated polyester resins makes it suitable for all interior applications.



Based on the manufacturing process type - The market is segmented into open mold, pultrusion, resin infusion, compression/injection molding, and others. Among these process types, resin infusion is the most widely used manufacturing process for fabricating composite parts for the rail industry. Over the eons, the industry has been moving away from the open mold process to resin infusion across regions. Currently, in countries like India, there is still a dominance of the hand-layup process; however, we see a shift from hand-layup to resin infusion in the coming years.

Based on rail type - The market is segmented into high-speed trains, rapid transit, regional/commuter trains, and locomotives. Among these rail types, regional/commuter trains are expected to remain the biggest demand generator for composite materials during the forecast period. These trains are typically operated in large numbers in many urban and suburban areas as compared to the other trains. In addition, the major cities have extensive commuter rail networks, with dozens of trains running at frequent intervals. Coaches of these trains consume a large number of composites.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for rail composites during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The growing population and the increasing urbanization in major regional economies, such as China, India, and Japan, are boosting the demand for better connectivity and an increase in the number of trains.

China, in particular, is estimated to maintain its position as the major global consumer of rail composites in the coming five years. Moreover, CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), the country’s state-owned rolling stock manufacturer, is focused on the development of high-speed trains using carbon fiber composites.

In addition, India is also in the run to launch its first-ever bullet train with the aid of a Japan-based Shinkansen manufacturer.





Rail Composites Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The exceptional benefits of using composites for rail parts, such as cost-effectiveness, better safety, increased payload, faster acceleration of trains, customizable solutions, and lower maintenance.



The need for equally strong but lighter materials to achieve lightweighting and ultimately improve fuel efficiency, resulting in lower CO2 emissions.



Top 10 Companies in the Rail Composites Market:

The market is populated with several companies manufacturing composite parts using glass fiber and carbon fiber composites. These companies hold distinct capabilities in manufacturing rail parts. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

3A Composites

AVIC Cabin Systems (UK)

BFG International

Cedar Composites Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Evergreen Transport Technology Co., Ltd.

Exel Composites

Kineco Limited

Premier Composite Technologies

Sintex Wausaukee Composites, Inc.

Stratiforme Industries



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Rail Composites Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



