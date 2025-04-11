Rohan Roger to Address the United Nations’ ECOSOC Youth Forum 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohan Roger, a prominent young leader in digital transformation and technology innovation, has received a formal invitation to participate in the 2025 United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum. This invitation underscores Mr. Roger’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for inclusive growth and sustainable development in an ever-evolving global landscape.Scheduled to take place from 15 to 17 April at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum serves as a premier global platform bringing together young leaders, government representatives, experts, and key stakeholders. Participants will address critical issues—from poverty eradication and digital inclusion to climate action and the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Aligned with the United Nations’ promise to “leave no one behind,” the Forum empowers youth voices to influence multilateral policy and champion innovative strategies for a more resilient and equitable world.“Young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow; we are the changemakers of today,” said Rohan Roger. “I am deeply honored to join this dynamic assembly, where I look forward to sharing insights on AI, digital innovation, and sustainable technology while engaging with inspiring peers and global decision-makers. It is through collective fresh perspectives, empathy, and a collective resolve that we will forge pathways to a better world. Emergent tech like AI has the potential to transform our greatest challenges into engines of progress.”Currently serving as CTO for a portfolio of medium- to enterprise-level businesses at Synoptek, LLC, Mr. Roger has spearheaded initiatives aimed at advancing technological innovation and strategic growth across global markets. Drawing upon his extensive background in technology and digital strategy, he will address member nations and delegates on the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on youth. In doing so, he will contribute to discussions on harnessing digital breakthroughs for social impact and designing inclusive policy frameworks—further emphasizing the essential role technology plays in overcoming systemic challenges and driving transformative change worldwide.Convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, the ECOSOC Youth Forum is widely recognized for its results-oriented approach. By uniting diverse perspectives and expertise, the Forum pursues groundbreaking strategies to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), spotlighting youth participation as a catalyst for multilateral collaboration.About the 2025 ECOSOC Youth ForumThe 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum is convened by the President of ECOSOC and organized by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) in close collaboration with the UN Youth Office, the United Nations Inter-Agency Network on Youth Development (IANYD), and co-convened by the Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) and the International Coordination Meeting of Youth Organizations (ICMYO). It benefits from technical input provided by youth organizations aligned with the Forum’s thematic priorities.About Rohan RogerRohan Roger is a young leader in technology who quickly rose to the top of his field. Over the past several years, he has held engagements with boutique and enterprise technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and Fortune-100 firms and government organizations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Currently at Synoptek, LLC, he advises a portfolio of medium- to enterprise-level businesses as CTO. Among his many passion ventures, Mr. Roger has used technology to address consent and sexual violence in India and Pakistan, a venture seeded by the Davis Foundation for Peace. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, a recipient of the “Top 10 Technology Leaders of the Year” award, has been named to the Canada BEA “40 under 40”, and was a featured speaker at the 2024 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

