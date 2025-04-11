Planet TV Studios New Frontiers Hollobus Technologies

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. Hollobus Technologies in New Frontiers Episode April 12th on Bloomberg Television.

MURRAY, KY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is set to present a compelling new installment of its "New Frontiers" series on April 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television. The episode, titled New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies, will feature a detailed segment on Hollobus Technologies, Inc.—a firm that is reshaping power distribution in data centers while also making significant strides toward reducing environmental footprints.

Returning as host for this episode is Gina Grad, a respected radio personality, author, and podcast host known for her engaging work on the Adam Carolla Show and her beloved children’s book, My Extra Mom, about helping children navigate their blended families. Gina’s ability to communicate complex topics with clarity and empathy adds a distinctive perspective to the discussion, drawing viewers into the intricacies of modern power management and its wider environmental implications.

In this edition, the spotlight falls on Hollobus Technologies, Inc., whose approach to data center power systems is designed with sustainability in mind. By employing a 45-foot modular bus duct and utilizing Manufactured Off Site (MOS) technology, Hollobus has engineered a system that not only simplifies installation—often allowing a single technician to complete a joint in just one hour—but also minimizes material waste and energy inefficiencies. The system’s fully sealed, water-tolerant phases enable continuous operation under harsh conditions, reducing the risk of downtime and lessening the environmental impact typically associated with extensive on-site construction.

Environmental stewardship is emerging as a key concern in today’s digital era. Hollobus’s technology addresses this by decreasing energy loss and lowering overall power consumption. Its design aids in reducing the carbon footprint of data centers, an essential factor as these facilities expand to meet growing global demand. Global subject matter expert Martin Cox, renowned for holding the highest number of patents in the industry, emphasizes that the efficiency gains—and the potential expansion into solar power and battery energy storage systems by 2026—carry significant implications for sustainable data center operations. These improvements could result in reduced labor, cost savings, and a smaller ecological footprint, benefiting not just the tech industry, but a broader range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

Join us on Bloomberg Television as Planet TV Studios, with Gina Grad at the helm, provides an insightful look into how Hollobus Technologies, Inc. is addressing both the technical challenges of power distribution and the pressing need for more sustainable energy practices in the data center sector.

For further information about this upcoming episode, please contact the Planet TV Studios team:

Jay Ashby

Telephone: 270-978-8908

Email: jay@hollobus.com

Martin Cox

Telephone: 270-978-8908

Email: martin@hollobus.com

For additional details, visit the official Hollobus website at https://hollobus.com/.

Planet TV Studios remains committed to delivering thoughtful and informative programming that explores the evolving nexus of technology, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.