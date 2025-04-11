Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) Latest Developments

HENDERSON, Nev., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) published a report on the therapeutic effect and potential economic impact of ITV-1. The document contains the company’s findings on the effects of the drug on volunteers suffering from AIDS, cancer and other diseases. It details several examples of the curative effect of ITV-1 and its wider applicability beyond AIDS. You can read the document here or on our website.

NIKA’s partner company, Nika Europe, has made the second $195,554 payment for the vial production line and is currently finalizing the details of the clean room design in order to start its construction. The factory is expected to be completed around the end of Q2 2025.

Dimitar Savov, NIKA’s CEO, stated: “Although we had previously published the results of the AIDS clinical trials, I believe that it is important to also share our observations with volunteers outside of the trials to present the impact of ITV-1 beyond pure statistics and into particular cases of people suffering from various diseases who ITV-1 has helped tremendously.”

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) is a pharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NIKA's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form – two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results – four drugs in tablet form, and eleven dietary supplements. NIKA’s goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

