KREISEL Electric joins ​​EVONOMY's Ecosystem, providing high energy density batteries for demanding EV applications

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVONOMY Group — a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software and KREISEL Electric GmbH (KREISEL) — a global player in high energy density batteries for electric vehicle applications and battery-integrated charging, best-known for its solutions that support the demanding marine and off-highway markets, announced that the full range of industry-proven battery modules will be featured in Evonomy’s Ecosystem.​​​​​Flexibility Is KeyKREISEL batteries offer great versatility, especially with respect to scalability and packaging. Solutions can scale in series up to 800V and in parallel to achieve 1MW of energy capacity. This enables a wide range of applications for the off-highway industry including excavators, skid steers, mining trucks, tractors, telehandlers, and wheel loaders, while innovating within the marine industry for personal, commercial, and heavy transport vessels. To enable this scalability, KREISEL batteries can be packaged to fit and maximize the energy available within physical spaces which allows off-highway and marine markets to pursue innovative power sources in addition to internal combustion engines.Great Safety, Cooling, and Battery ManagementKREISEL solutions aim to maximize safety by targeting zero thermal runaway events and are tested to DNV-Marine standards which exceed on-road requirements. KREISEL batteries feature Dynamic Performance Management which utilizes patented cell immersion cooling technology and in-house developed advanced software systems. This technology is engineered to optimize daily performance, operational lifetime, and performance at extreme temperatures while meeting or exceeding industry safety standards. KREISEL’s patented cell immersion cooling technology places non-conductive cooling liquid in direct contact with each individual cell, covering a large part of the cell surface to optimize cooling efficiency. Combining this technology with KREISEL’s proprietary software yields solutions with optimum safety, power output, and longevity.Uptime & ReliabilityKREISEL batteries undergo rigorous internal quality tests and are independently certified for high reliability and continuous operation. Backed by majority owner John Deere and its deep expertise in off-road equipment design, KREISEL batteries are engineered to meet current and future market demands. John Deere and KREISEL have made investments to enhance or establish production capacities in both the European Union and United States to help support the availability of batteries for large-scale customer projects.“We are excited to begin working with KREISEL to diversify our Ecosystem with industry-proven high-density batteries,” said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Brands at EVONOMY Group. “With their future-oriented active thermal management enabled by cell immersion cooling technology, KREISEL’s batteries will continue to play a key role in increasing the performance, lifetime, and safety of EV applications and support OEMs & Tier 1’s in achieving their goals.”“This collaboration with Evonomy will help KREISEL accelerate our efforts to connect with and support OEMs,” stated Markus Kreisel, founder and member of the management board at KREISEL. “This collaboration allows KREISEL to present the possibilities of our high-tech battery solutions to an even wider audience through the Evonomy Ecosystem. ​​OEMs and Tier-1’s use this to ​​significantly shorten their development time for new projects and to identify suppliers that meet their needs for state-of-the-art battery technology.”ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT KREISELKREISEL is a battery technology expert in developing and manufacturing high energy density battery systems. Rooted in Austria but globally oriented as part of the John Deere family, KREISEL aims to drive the future of e-mobility with sustainable battery solutions. With over 220 employees driving innovation in battery technology, KREISEL’s focus is on developing battery solutions for off-highway and marine applications as well as charging infrastructure. KREISEL is dedicated to shaping the future of electrification through advanced high performance battery solutions. Cohesion, innovation, and responsibility are at the core, shaping the direction of the company.KREISEL Contacts:Markus Kreisel - KREISEL Management BoardLuke Leidahl - KREISEL Business Development, North AmericaSven Edelmüller - KREISEL Marketing

