HIP Video Promo Presents: Eddy Puyol releases brand new music video "Good Time"

Eddy Puyol Blends Retro Funk and Modern Soul in Family-Inspired Single "Good Time"

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Puyol (pronounced “pooh-yole”) has long been crafting groovy, authentic earworms that resonate with audiences everywhere. “I love making music that moves people,” says the Florida native. Best known for his innovative and spiritual hip-hop celebrations, reflections, and party anthems, his newest record “Good Time” taps into a genre he’s always deeply respected and immensely enjoyed—funk. At his core, Puyol is all about cultivating inner wealth through love, respect, and gratitude. He believes art should reflect life, and he commits to his principle of “keepin’ it real” by showcasing the authentic “Eddy Puyol”—a genuine voice proud to express his love for family, faith, and life in every release.

“Good Time” is an irresistibly groovy, shimmering funk party as hot as a Florida summer night. Originally sampled from “Beautiful / Be With You” released by Puyol’s former musical persona, Rawsrvnt, he reinvents the dreamy hip-hop soundscape with the help of partner-in-funk Doctor Dukes. The result is a vibrant fusion of retro funk with a modern twist, inspired by legends like Earth, Wind & Fire, Kool & The Gang, Marvin Gaye, and many others. The “feel-good” energy bursts from every note, blending the warmth of family gatherings with the vibration of a wild party. Faith and family are at the heart of Puyol’s life, and what better way to honor those values than by paying homage to the woman who instilled them? The track embodies a touching quote from his Abuela Ally: “Family’s the main thing.” This statement reminds listeners to focus on building a legacy. He encourages them to “give thanks,” “toast to the ones who are gone,” and “turn up the heat” because, with family by one's side, it’s always “the right time to have a good time.”

Everyone could use an opportunity to “leave their worries and problems behind,” and the “Good Time” music video delivers just that. Directed by Will Thomas, the collaborator behind Puyol’s memorable music videos “Like a Cadillac” and “Bang Bang Baby,” this laid-back visual invites lucky viewers to Casa Puyol for a celebration. Though fans been welcomed with open arms, this party wasn’t just for viewers—gathering loved ones is simply a way of life for this family. The joy, laughter, and comfort captured on screen are real, raw, and unmistakably Puyol. More than just a music video, it’s a glimpse of life at its fullest—everything he loves under one roof. As his family, friends, and collaborators come together to eat, drink, play games, and have a blast, Puyol hopes to inspire others to do the same. With this organically captivating gathering, he encourages audiences to reconnect with those who matter most, cherish one another, and create memories that will last.

