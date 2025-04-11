Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size Worth USD 3.89 Billion by 2034

The medical affairs outsourcing market size is expected to be worth USD 3.89 billion by 2034, up from USD 2.08 billion in 2025. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% over the next decade.

Ottawa, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global medical affairs outsourcing market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2024. The market size is expected to exceed USD 3.89 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2025 to 2034. The North America was estimated at USD 710 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

Medical affairs outsourcing is a department within a medical device or pharmaceutical company responsible for communicating accurate information to healthcare providers.

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Key Findings:

North America dominated the market by holding more than 36.31% of the market share in 2024.

The pharmaceutical segment was valued at USD 1,029.61 million in 2024.

The medical writing and publishing segment surpassed USD 654.62 million in 2024.



Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Regional and Segments Revenue Analysis:

North America medical affairs outsourcing market size was valued at USD 706.61 million in 2024 and is anticipated to cross USD 1,342.31 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.64% from 2025 to 2034.



Asia Pacific medical affairs outsourcing market size reached USD 647.55 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 1,473.76 million by 2034, with a solid CAGR of 8.57% from 2025 to 2034.



Europe medical affairs outsourcing market size was evaluated at USD 370.42 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 642.74 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.68% from 2025 to 2034.



Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Revenue USD Million), By Services, 2022 to 2024

By Services 2022 2023 2024 Medical Writing & Publishing 564.37 607.61 654.62 Medical Monitoring 161.36 173.38 186.42 Medical Science Liaisons 329.72 338.41 347.58 Medical Information 443.24 471.52 501.94 Others 202.52 227.90 255.35

Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Revenue (USD Million), By Industry, 2022 to 2024

By Industry 2022 2023 2024 Pharmaceutical 898.33 961.40 1,029.61 Biopharmaceutical 228.76 245.56 263.76 Medical Devices 574.11 611.87 652.55

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Overview

The medical affairs outsourcing market is gaining traction in its forecasting period, due to firm managerial policies, a gainful approach, and quality service provided by contract research organization to increase number of clinical trials. As regulatory framework becomes increasingly stringent and demand for practical evidence, medical affairs functions have become critical in bridging scientific knowledge with clinical applications. To address this demand effectively, organizations are increasingly opting to outsource medical affairs activities to contract research organizations.

Deputation of medical affairs functions to team of expert allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to ensure regulatory obedience, improve the clarity and quality of scientific communication, and control escalating operational expenses all while maintaining high standards. The journey of new drug is both time-intensive and financially demanding. Right from initial stages of research and design through to clinical development and securing regulatory approval, this process can extend over a period of 10-15 days.

Additionally, a surge was witnessed in the market for the year 2022. This advancement is driven by increased R&D activities, a growing number of clinical trials, and rising focus on market surveillance. The integration of digital health technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are key factors accelerating the growth of the market.



Worldwide Investments in Medical Affair Outsourcing:

Over USD 9.71 billion invested in healthcare R&D in France in 2021 , increasing the need for specialized medical affairs outsourcing.

, increasing the need for specialized medical affairs outsourcing. Over USD 5.4 billion allocated for healthcare innovation in the United States in 2021, fueling demand for outsourced medical services.

in 2021, fueling demand for outsourced medical services. India invested over USD 3.2 billion in healthcare infrastructure development in 2021, driving outsourcing opportunities in medical affairs.

in 2021, driving outsourcing opportunities in medical affairs. China’s government invested over USD 13.2 billion in pharmaceutical R&D in 2021 , contributing to a growing reliance on outsourced medical affairs functions.

, contributing to a growing reliance on outsourced medical affairs functions. Germany’s healthcare sector allocated approximately USD 7.5 billion for medical research in 2021, boosting the demand for outsourcing in medical affairs.



Major Key Trends in global medical affairs outsourcing market

Cost Effective and flexible solution: Cost effective and flexible approach is addressing the upcoming issues and demands faced by the business, due to rough regulatory setting in amplified association amongst global regulatory body.

Cost effective and flexible approach is addressing the upcoming issues and demands faced by the business, due to rough regulatory setting in amplified association amongst global regulatory body. R&D expenditure: rising research and development expenditure has led to the introduction of innovative products in the market. It has also, fostered the growth of partnership opportunities amongst clinical research organizations, drug developers and contract manufacturing units. Thereby mitigating the risk associated with drug development process.

rising research and development expenditure has led to the introduction of innovative products in the market. It has also, fostered the growth of partnership opportunities amongst clinical research organizations, drug developers and contract manufacturing units. Thereby mitigating the risk associated with drug development process. CMOs and CROs: The support offered by CMOs and CROs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have significantly reduced market related risk factors. Their contributions have strengthened the industry’s focus on core competencies and strategic collaborations. As a result, their role is considered a major driver of market growth.

The support offered by CMOs and CROs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have significantly reduced market related risk factors. Their contributions have strengthened the industry’s focus on core competencies and strategic collaborations. As a result, their role is considered a major driver of market growth. Digital transformation: the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, is transforming the medical affairs outsourcing landscape. These tools help in decision making, monitoring and streamline communications in the market.

Limitations & Challenges in global medical affairs outsourcing market:

High investments: High investments in clinical trials have restricted the growth of the market. The substantial financial requirements have likely obstructed market expansion during the forecasting period.

have restricted the growth of the market. The substantial financial requirements have likely obstructed market expansion during the forecasting period. Lack of testing services: A shortage of adequate testing service has negatively impacted the production of high-quality drugs, thereby affecting overall industry efficiency.

A shortage of adequate testing service has negatively impacted the production of high-quality drugs, thereby affecting overall industry efficiency. Limited skilled workforce: The shortage of specialized professionals in medical affairs, regulatory compliance, and pharmacovigilance possess a significant challenge to outsourcing operations . This talent gap often leads to delays and compromises in providing quality services.

The shortage of specialized professionals in medical and . This talent gap often leads to delays and compromises in providing quality services. Security concerns: With increasing reliance on digital platforms for data sharing and communication, concerns around data security and confidentiality have intensified. Ensuring compliance with international data protection regulations remains a major obstacle for service providers and clients alike.

Development of medical affairs outsourcing platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

Companies are utilizing modern platforms which are no longer restricted to human expertise alone they are now enhanced by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based technologies that streamline the workflow and enabling real time collaborations to improve data accuracy. These innovations have made medical service providers to deliver customized, compliant, and efficient services to clients around the globe.

A survey by medical affairs organization indicated explanatory findings A larger, more diverse sample of MA leaders with a larger representation from different areas of the globe outside of the U.S., employed across a more variable range of companies in terms of its size and therapeutic areas could provide a more complete depiction of current trends and more differences in strategies worth considering.



Moreover, a shift towards a hybrid and dispersed clinical trials has enlarged a scope for flexible and responsive platforms adapting to virtual environment at a faster pace. Outsourcing platforms are focusing not only on execution but as well on strategic consultation, data analytics and on stakeholder engagement, making them an integral part of commercial and clinical success of new therapies.

Report Scope of Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Historic Analysis 2020 to 2023 Forecast Period 2025 t0 2034 Market Size in 2024 USD 1.95 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.08 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.89 Billion CAGR 7.18% Dominated Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Segments Covered Services, Industry, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Singapore, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Companies Profiled IQVIA Holdings Inc., The Medical Affairs Company (TMAC), Ashfield Healthcare Communications, Syneos Health Inc., ICON plc, ZEINCRO Group, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Wuxi Clinical Development, Inc., Indegene Inc and SGS SA.



How big is the U.S. Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. medical affairs outsourcing market size was valued at USD 580 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 630 million in 2025 to USD 1,150 million by 2034, accelerating a solid CAGR of 7.05% from 2025 to 2034.

What to expect from North America a chief global frontier?

North America held the largest share of the medical affairs outsourcing market in 2024, driven by the factors such as vigorous FDA supervisors, existence of international life sciences, pharmaceutical giants, and availability of talent pool increasing awareness amongst the consumers. The market is characterized by various factors including expertise and cost benefits in medical affairs, catering to expansion of innovative products in the market.

Top North-America Countries for generic drug market

United States: Leading in R&D and clinical trials and home to major CROs and CMOs

Leading in R&D and clinical trials and home to major CROs and CMOs Canada: Growing investment in biotechnology and life sciences

Growing investment in biotechnology and life sciences Mexico: Rising demand for clinical trials and pharma support.



There is a significant rise in the demand for generics across North America, as the evolution of outsourcing medical affair platforms have reshaped the operational framework of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Consumers are on constant look out for innovative products in North America because of positive collaborations in this industry.

Why Asia-pacific is called the rising star of medical effects outsourcing:

North America is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the medical affairs outsourcing market during the forecast period, due to the region's CROs' cost-effective service offerings, the region's increasing number of clinical trials, and the growing number of biopharmaceutical companies. The market growth is channelized by skillful labor forces China and India being in lead.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in the Asia-pacific Market

Expansion of skilled workforce in the region

Cost-effective service offering

High and quality production of drugs

A potential of collaboration in pharmacies and availability of medicines in case of emergency

Advancements in technology in manufacturing industry

Improve focused on R&D activities in Chemical or pharmaceutical industries

Awareness amongst the consumers



Consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are becoming more price-sensitive and health-conscious, leading to a growing preference for cost-effective generic medications. The increasing penetration of health insurance and awareness campaigns about outsourcing platforms are further enhancing demand across urban and rural areas alike.

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Segmentation Outlook

Service Outlook:

Medical writing and publishing sector dominated the market in 2024 because varied firms are outsourcing their management to medical writing and publishing service suppliers. The demand for these professionals is about a significant growth in the upcoming years due to escalated introduction of asserted pharma products in the market. As a result, the augmented need for medical professional writers is the key driver for the growth of the market.

On the other hand, Medical Science Liaisons is the fastest growing segment in the market, due to an increased concentration for core undertakings associated to drug development than non-core actions including medical affairs. These services are subcontracted to CRO to decrease pending and profits from medical affair services. A significant rise has been observed in this sector providing robust, competition to mid-firm pharma in next coming years.

Industry Outlook:

Pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by the mounting demand for groundwork of drafts of fresh patents, clinical trials and regulatory affairs and post marketing surveillance. With rising R&D investments, increasing product pipelines and growing emphasis on real world evidence, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relaying on outsourcing activities.

On the other hand, the medical devices segment is considered the fastest-growing segment in the market, driven by innovations resulting from outsourcing, strategic collaborations, cost-effective solutions, and advanced R&D practices. Over the years, the increasing adoption of medical devices globally has significantly improved quality of life. For instance, the widespread use of blood glucose monitors allows individuals to track and manage their sugar levels, promoting better health outcomes. The production and manufacturing of such devices have contributed to a more convenient and healthier lifestyle. Growing awareness and the rising availability of these products are key factors expected to drive the continued expansion of this segment in the coming years.

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Top Companies

ICON plc

Wuxi Clinical Development, Inc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Ashfield Healthcare Communications

Indegene Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc

The Medical Affairs Company (TMAC)

SGS SA

Syneos Health Inc

ZEINCRO Group

Recent Breakthroughs:

In November 2024, Soterius introduced virtual means of Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) to facilitate the interchange of information which has been proven to be an effective way to reach a large audience.



The research report categorizes the Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Services

Medical Monitoring

Medical Writing & Publishing

Medical Information

Medical Science Liaisons

Others



By Industry

Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical

Biopharmaceutical



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

