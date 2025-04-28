Chloe Wright Inspires Teen Activism and Volunteering With Next Gen Leaders

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey high school junior Chloe Wright is mobilizing the next generation of changemakers through Next Gen Leaders, a social media initiative that raises awareness of critical issues and connects young people with volunteer opportunities that drive real change.

Recognizing the overwhelming number of causes in need of support, Wright launched Next Gen Leaders on Instagram and TikTok to help youth explore nonprofits, discover meaningful volunteer opportunities, and take action on issues they care about. Through compelling visuals and clear calls to action, she spotlights reputable nonprofits and guides teens toward impactful involvement.

Wright’s passion for supporting nonprofits began at a young age. As part of her 10th birthday present, she chose to sponsor a child in Zambia through Save the Children. She wrote letters, sent gifts, and enjoyed receiving his letters back. Her experience highlighted the impact that one person can make and inspired her to build a platform that makes volunteering more accessible.

“I've always been passionate about volunteering, but I knew I needed to do more," says Wright. “Next Gen Leaders allows me to reach more people and inspire them to take action.”

Since its inception in April 2024, the digital initiative has amplified the efforts of 31 local, state, and national causes on TikTok and Instagram. By tapping into the platforms’ viral reach and younger audience, Next Gen Leaders integrates activism into teens’ daily content consumption. Wright's efforts have garnered significant attention, with some of her TikTok videos receiving up to 3,000 views.

“It's amazing to see so many people engaging with the content,” Wright shares. “Next Gen Leaders provides teens with the information they need to make a difference.”

Wright hopes to expand Next Gen Leaders beyond social media with a dedicated website and an online database of verified volunteer opportunities. Her long-term goal is to establish a comprehensive resource that will continue fostering youth activism and accelerate its growth.

To learn more about Next Gen Leaders and explore volunteer opportunities, follow @Next.Gen.Leaders on TikTok and @nextgenleaders2026 on Instagram.

