Blaqclouds, Inc. Launches ZEUSxPay Bulk Email Marketing Campaign to Promote “With Crypto” Brand Ecosystem

ROBESONIA, Pa., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is proud to announce the official launch of its ZEUSxPay-powered bulk email marketing campaign, aimed at driving awareness and adoption of its growing “With Crypto” ecosystem, which includes live platforms like ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, and soon-to-launch verticals DrivewithCrypto.io and StaywithCrypto.io. This campaign marks a strategic push to onboard token projects and expand real-world utility for digital assets through the Blaqclouds proprietary payment infrastructure—ZEUSxPay.

ZEUSxPay: The Exclusive Engine Behind “With Crypto”

ZEUSxPay, a Layer 2 decentralized payment solution built on the high-speed Layer 1 ZEUS Blockchain, is the exclusive payment gateway across all “With Crypto” brand platforms. Supporting over 300 tokens and coins across Ethereum (ETH), BNB Smart Chain (BSC), BASE, Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and the ZEUS Chain, ZEUSxPay empowers projects and consumers alike to spend crypto for real-world goods and services—seamlessly and securely.

The campaign targets token ecosystems looking to increase utility and adoption by integrating with ZEUSxPay for payments across the Blaqclouds portfolio of merchant-connected applications.

Targeted Outreach to Over 12,000 Token Ecosystems

The initial outreach campaign will reach:

6,000+ Ethereum-based tokens

3,000+ BNB Smart Chain tokens

1,400+ tokens on BASE

1,100+ Polygon tokens

500+ Avalanche tokens



Campaigns will include:

High-conversion bulk email marketing

Strategic social media tagging across major platforms

Direct engagement with token holders and developers



Bulk email marketing remains one of the most effective digital outreach methods, with average ROI exceeding $36 for every $1 spent and open rates 22% higher than social media messaging when campaigns are properly targeted and personalized.

Marketing Package Options for Token Projects

Participating token projects can choose from three monthly marketing tiers:

Starter Plan – $500/month: Ideal for new or niche projects

– $500/month: Ideal for new or niche projects Growth Plan – $2,500/month: Tailored for expanding ecosystems with engaged user bases

– $2,500/month: Tailored for expanding ecosystems with engaged user bases Enterprise Plan – $5,000/month: Best for high-volume token communities and established DeFi/NFT platforms



Each package includes email placement, analytics, brand promotion across Blaqclouds platforms, and strategic collaboration with the ZEUSxPay integration team to drive adoption.

Leadership Commentary

“ZEUSxPay is the bridge between token ecosystems and real-world commerce,” said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc. “By combining our blockchain expertise with proven marketing strategies—like bulk email and targeted outreach—we’re enabling projects to cut through the noise and deliver true utility to their communities. In our beta campaign alone, we targeted 300 Ethereum-based projects and onboarded over 25 new tokens into the ZEUSxPay ecosystem, clearly signaling a strong demand for real-world crypto adoption.”

“With thousands of tokens seeking relevance, ZEUSxPay offers a powerful differentiator—real-world spendability,” added Nick Stover, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaqclouds. “This campaign is about empowering projects to go beyond hype and into households, restaurants, stores, and more—with crypto.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded technology company developing scalable, blockchain-based ecosystems. Through platforms like ZEUSx.io, ZEUSxPay.io, and the “With Crypto” suite of merchant-facing applications, Blaqclouds delivers real-world usability to digital assets across the globe.

For more information or to enroll your token in the ZEUSxPay marketing campaign, visit:

www.ZEUSxPay.io

www.ShopwithCrypto.io

www.DinewithCrypto.io

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.