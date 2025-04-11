Freight Technologies Announces AI Lab to Enhance Cross-Border Freight Logistics

AI Lab to enable smarter freight operations for customers by developing and integrating cognitive AI solutions

Freight Technologies has established a strategic collaboration with the University of Monterrey’s AI Program to advance AI-powered logistics innovation

HOUSTON, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, proudly announces the launch of its AI Lab, a pioneering initiative dedicated to revolutionizing cross-border freight operations between the United States and Mexico. By entering into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with University of Monterrey, the Company is setting new industry standards in Mexico, harnessing machine learning to create intelligent, self-optimizing logistics solutions and integrating cognitive Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems into its technology-driven solutions.

Freight Technologies’ AI Lab

In collaboration with University of Monterrey, the Company is committed to developing AI from the ground up, through rigorous research, iterative testing, and continuous refinement. Freight Technologies’ AI Lab is a dedicated AI innovation hub, where advanced machine learning meets logistics at its core. This research-driven, data-intensive initiative aims to expand the potential of AI applications in the freight industry.

What sets the AI Lab apart is its unparalleled access to real-world logistics data, spanning thousands of shipments, lanes, and cross-border trade patterns. With such large datasets of domestic and cross-border over-the-road shipments, AI Lab is uniquely positioned to develop AI systems that go beyond prediction and optimization. We are creating AI solutions that comprehend the details and intricacies of freight movements and that can be tailored for specific customer needs, designed to achieve targeted outcomes across various dynamic parameters.

Mission of AI Lab

Develop AI-powered logistics products with tangible, real-world applications

Leverage cognitive architectures to enhance decision-making and automation

Foster collaboration between academia and industry to advance AI research

Attract and nurture top AI talent to build a networked team of leading technologists

AI Innovation Hub: Industry-Academia Collaboration

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with the University of Monterrey’s AI Program under the MOU, forming a powerful ecosystem where university professors, PhD researchers, and students collaborate on cutting-edge AI advancements. This collaboration enables:

Empowerment of future AI innovators, providing students with hands-on experience, cutting-edge resources, and access to real-world freight technology applications

Mutual benefits for academia and industry, as the Company gains access to top AI talent while students work on impactful, real-world projects

Network expansion, with plans to extend collaborations to other leading universities and AI research institutions



"It is of utmost importance that academic initiatives are directed towards real, high-impact projects and that a synergy is fostered between students and the freight industry". – Dr. Antonio Martínez Torteya, Associate Professor at the University of Monterrey, specializing in Artificial Intelligence.

“We trust that, over time, the ties between our AI Program and the Company will continue to strengthen". – Dr. Irving Cruz-Matías, Associate Professor at the University of Monterrey, specializing in Computing.

Fr8Tech CEO, Javier Selgas, noted, “Freight Technologies’ AI Lab marks a new era in logistics, where AI is not just a tool but a foundational pillar of innovation. With a commitment to research, collaboration, and technological advancement, the Company is poised to transform the logistics landscape, making cross-border freight more efficient, intelligent, and future-ready.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless Over-the-Road (OTR) B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Fr8Tech Contact: Jason Finkelstein IGNITION Investor Relations investors@fr8technologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.