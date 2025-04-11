DTG Connection Launches the XTF Pro DTF Printer

DTG Connection Launches XTF Pro DTF Printer

DTG-C launches the XTF Pro, a compact, industrial-grade DTF printer built for small businesses—offering pro performance, automation, and easy setup.

At DTG Connection, our mission is to empower small businesses with advanced, reliable technology that’s easy to operate. The XTF Pro embodies that commitment.” — Karl Tipre

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DTG Connection, LLC (DTG-C), a leader in direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) printing solutions, proudly announces the release of the XTF Pro DTF Printer —an innovative, industrial-grade printing system designed to help small businesses and startups compete in the fast-growing garment decoration market.“At DTG Connection, our mission is to empower small businesses with advanced, reliable technology that’s easy to operate,” said Karl Tipre, Founder of DTG Connection. “The XTF Pro embodies that commitment by offering powerful performance and smart automation in a user-friendly design.”Engineered to meet real-world production needs, the XTF Pro features a compact 31-inch-wide footprint that fits through standard doorways and runs on a standard 110V power outlet, making it ideal for small workspaces. The printer arrives fully assembled and is ready to operate within an hour.At the core of the XTF Pro are eight Ricoh GH2220 industrial print heads, delivering high printing speeds with outstanding precision and vibrant image quality. Backed by DTG-C’s exclusive Bulk Piston Piezo Technology, the print heads are built for long-term durability and high-performance operation.A hallmark of the XTF Pro is its robust safety and compliance system. Every component is designed and certified to meet international standards, including UL, TUV, FCC, RoHS, REACH, and ECO Passport. An integrated monitoring system continuously tracks temperature, humidity, and system performance, pausing operation if any irregularities are detected—ensuring safe, uninterrupted printing.Automation is built into every detail of the XTF Pro. A patented wet-cap system prevents printhead clogging—especially critical when printing with white ink—while a motorized unwinder and automatic inline cutter streamline media handling and finishing. A dual-feed roller system ensures media remains flat and under consistent tension, preventing costly printhead strikes and alignment issues.The printer also features an independently controlled four-zone heater system, optimizing ink drying for high-volume production. With multiple film cutting options (inline, sheet, or long-run), a film heater and vacuum bed, and an intuitive 7-inch touchscreen display, the XTF Pro gives users complete control over workflow, quality, and efficiency.Connectivity is seamless with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and 32GB of onboard storage. Integrated with Kothari RIP software, the printer delivers professional color management and rapid print queue access—no PC required for reprints.Using ECO Passport-certified heat transfer inks, pre-degassed and sealed in contamination-free pouches, the XTF Pro ensures excellent nozzle reliability, rich color output, and long-lasting results.

DTG Connection overview of XTF Pro DTF Printer

