CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted net income per share, compares to $0.2 million during the same quarter of 2024, or $0.13 basic and $0.10 diluted net income per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net interest margin increased to 2.62% compared to 2.44% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.29% for the first quarter of 2024. The rising trend continues as the cost of funds reprices lower relative to the changes in yields on earning assets. Net interest income rose $0.3 million compared to the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to declining cost of funds and improved net interest margin.

Although quarter-end loan balances declined $12 million compared to December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to loans rose from 1.26% to 1.29%, primarily due to a deterioration in forecasted short-term economic outcomes. Non-performing assets to total assets of 0.67% and non-accrual loans to loans of 0.84% on March 31, 2025, compares to 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. In 2024, the Bank maintained lower loan balances to support the preferred stock redemption and ensure appropriate capital ratios. Looking ahead, an increase in the loan portfolio is expected over the remainder of the year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial segments.

The Banking Division’s $0.8 million of net income for the quarter was unchanged from the same period the prior year. Due to seasonal factors and high interest rates, the Mortgage Division experienced a slow first quarter, resulting in a net loss of $0.2 million, which is an improvement of $0.2 million compared to the same period in 2024 due to cost-saving actions implemented earlier. The net remaining Other Division, comprised primarily of parent company operations, had a net loss of $0.3 million with roughly one-third of that amount attributed to subordinated debt interest expense. Although the parent company has a $2 million line of credit, no draws have been made on that potential funding source to date.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Our banking operations have gained momentum, with our strong corporate banking group rebuilding the commercial loan pipeline and our net interest margin trending higher due to management's diligent efforts to lower our cost of funds. Despite an improvement of $0.2 million from the first quarter of the previous year, the Mortgage Division reported a loss due to the challenging business environment for residential mortgages. We anticipate a decline in overall mortgage production for the remainder of the year compared to the previous year, primarily due to lender staff reductions, but remain confident in the capabilities of our current lending team to deliver solid mortgage production.”

He added, “In February, we announced the launch of our 2025 common stock repurchase program, which is expected to buy back up to $1 million worth of shares through the end of the year. During the first quarter of 2025, we spent $235,000 in open market transactions to buy 7,429 shares at an average price of $31.65 per share. This price was significantly lower than the tangible book value of $57.37 per share as of December 31, 2024, and the repurchases contributed to an increase in the tangible book value to $58.46 per share by March 31, 2025.”

As the Company prepares for its upcoming annual meeting, he concluded, “We look forward to discussing key topics related to our operating results and capital plans at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to visit our website for more information about the virtual meeting and to review the meeting materials.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 10,941 $ 11,408 $ 12,283 $ 12,052 $ 11,801 $ 10,941 $ 11,801 Interest expense 5,652 6,259 6,707 6,897 6,840 5,652 6,840 Net interest income 5,289 5,149 5,576 5,155 4,961 5,289 4,961 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 42 (332 ) (113 ) 10 (28 ) 42 (28 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,247 5,481 5,689 5,145 4,989 5,247 4,989 Noninterest income (1) 1,552 1,724 2,897 6,904 1,627 1,552 1,627 Noninterest expense 6,373 6,678 7,163 6,904 6,421 6,373 6,421 Income before income taxes 426 527 1,423 5,145 195 426 195 Income tax expense 105 123 347 1,361 17 105 17 Net income (loss) $ 321 $ 404 $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ 321 $ 178 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share (2) $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 2.79 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.13 Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) 0.23 0.54 0.59 2.06 0.10 0.23 0.10 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 58.46 57.37 57.80 55.36 52.59 58.46 52.59 Book value per share (3) 58.51 57.42 56.06 53.61 50.84 58.51 50.84 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,348,995 1,357,737 1,357,259 1,356,255 1,341,181 1,348,995 1,341,181 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,396,274 1,507,344 1,833,586 1,833,881 1,820,498 1,396,274 1,820,498 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 852,018 $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 852,018 $ 897,595 Loans 684,787 697,093 707,310 719,129 736,019 684,787 736,019 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,818 ) (8,790 ) (8,973 ) (9,083 ) (9,087 ) (8,818 ) (9,087 ) Investment securities 124,109 120,339 120,349 123,814 119,300 124,109 119,300 Deposits 692,028 692,378 747,168 768,984 772,377 692,028 772,377 Borrowings 67,214 81,735 33,583 28,222 32,120 67,214 32,120 Stockholders' equity 79,309 77,961 92,358 89,008 85,091 79,309 85,091 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (4) 2.62 % 2.44 % 2.55 % 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.62 % 2.29 % Net interest spread (5) 1.99 % 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.71 % 1.63 % 1.99 % 1.63 % Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.73 % 0.82 % 1.25 % 3.09 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.73 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.17 % 3.09 % 2.87 % 3.05 % 2.87 % Efficiency ratio (7) 93.65 % 96.17 % 85.32 % 57.19 % 97.20 % 93.65 % 97.20 % Earnings (loss) on average assets (8) 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.48 % 1.69 % 0.08 % 0.15 % 0.08 % Earnings (loss) on average equity (9) 1.65 % 1.94 % 4.71 % 17.92 % 0.84 % 1.65 % 0.84 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.84 % 0.81 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.84 % 0.48 % Nonperformance assets to total assets (11) 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.67 % 0.43 % Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.62 % 1.38 % 1.04 % 1.21 % 1.04 % Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.32 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10) 1.29 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 106.25 % 105.95 % 82.53 % 91.24 % 118.77 % 106.25 % 118.77 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % -0.01 % 0.03 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.31 % 9.00 % 10.40 % 9.87 % 9.48 % 9.31 % 9.48 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.34 % 13.02 % 14.54 % 13.90 % 13.07 % 13.34 % 13.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.62 % 10.33 % 11.89 % 11.27 % 10.48 % 10.62 % 10.48 % Leverage capital ratio 8.40 % 8.14 % 9.30 % 8.93 % 8.50 % 8.40 % 8.50 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 152 165 170 172 177 152 177 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (10) Excludes loans held for sale. (11)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and securities and other real estate owned.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,717 $ 6,748 $ 13,814 $ 10,690 $ 7,727 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 121,939 118,206 118,145 121,687 117,160 Equity securities at fair value 2,170 2,133 2,204 2,127 2,140 Loans held for sale 7,685 13,291 19,472 17,897 8,048 Loans 684,787 697,093 707,310 719,129 736,019 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,818 ) (8,790 ) (8,973 ) (9,083 ) (9,087 ) Net loans 675,969 688,303 698,337 710,046 726,932 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,607 2,607 2,238 2,238 2,328 Premises and equipment, net 1,486 1,570 1,526 1,569 3,550 Accrued interest receivable 2,680 2,651 2,926 3,230 3,271 Deferred tax assets, net 12,529 12,955 12,796 14,840 14,849 Other real estate owned, net - 200 211 283 375 Bank owned life insurance 6,486 6,437 6,388 6,340 6,291 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 64 Other assets 10,686 11,309 10,162 10,623 4,860 Total assets $ 852,018 $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 98,403 $ 86,886 $ 95,471 $ 95,457 $ 87,621 Interest-bearing demand 77,620 84,833 90,095 86,728 92,092 Savings 232,046 224,960 234,969 244,595 261,998 Time 283,959 295,699 326,633 342,204 330,666 Total deposits 692,028 692,378 747,168 768,984 772,377 Short-term borrowings 57,444 71,973 23,829 18,477 22,383 Long-term borrowings 9,770 9,762 9,754 9,745 9,737 Accrued interest payable 1,614 1,911 2,101 2,145 1,982 Other liabilities 11,853 12,489 13,073 13,275 6,025 Total liabilities 772,709 788,513 795,925 812,626 812,504 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at periods prior to December 31, 2024; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference - - 13,806 13,806 13,806 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,382,609 and 1,372,642 issued shares; 1,356,247 and 1,358,473 outstanding shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (1) 1,383 1,372 1,372 1,372 1,369 Capital surplus 181,801 181,708 181,603 181,486 181,380 Accumulated deficit (99,167 ) (99,487 ) (100,297 ) (101,373 ) (105,157 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (3,939 ) (5,098 ) (3,592 ) (5,749 ) (5,773 ) Treasury stock, 27,084 shares on March 31, 2025 and 14,791 shares December 31, 2024 (2) (769 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 79,309 77,961 92,358 89,008 85,091 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 852,018 $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 51,684 shares and 42,259 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 9,623 $ 9,999 $ 10,573 $ 10,582 $ 10,394 $ 9,623 $ 10,394 Loans held for sale 137 215 300 213 142 137 142 Securities 1,150 1,151 1,183 1,217 1,231 1,150 1,231 Other investments 31 43 227 40 34 31 34 Total interest income 10,941 11,408 12,283 12,052 11,801 10,941 11,801 Interest Expense Deposits 5,029 5,638 6,354 6,466 6,227 5,029 6,227 Short-term borrowings 504 500 232 310 493 504 493 Long-term borrowings 119 121 121 121 120 119 120 Total interest expense 5,652 6,259 6,707 6,897 6,840 5,652 6,840 Net interest income 5,289 5,149 5,576 5,155 4,961 5,289 4,961 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 42 (332 ) (113 ) 10 (28 ) 42 (28 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,247 5,481 5,689 5,145 4,989 5,247 4,989 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 59 55 63 67 66 59 66 Other service fees (9 ) (5 ) (5 ) 1 (5 ) (9 ) (5 ) Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,140 1,564 2,264 2,166 1,209 1,140 1,209 Other income 177 192 150 273 163 177 163 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 36 (71 ) 78 (14 ) (18 ) 36 (18 ) Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 161 0 420 0 202 161 202 Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) (12 ) (11 ) (73 ) 4,411 10 (12 ) 10 Total noninterest income 1,552 1,724 2,897 6,904 1,627 1,552 1,627 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,066 4,344 4,852 4,700 4,289 4,066 4,289 Equipment 559 467 504 457 462 559 462 Occupancy and premises 549 500 495 391 436 549 436 Data Processing 221 220 243 208 212 221 212 Federal deposit insurance 129 144 182 219 199 129 199 Professional services 278 240 254 219 199 278 199 Telephone and data communication 52 74 51 51 56 52 56 Insurance 64 71 78 80 81 64 81 Other expense 455 618 504 579 487 455 487 Total noninterest expense 6,373 6,678 7,163 6,904 6,421 6,373 6,421 Income from operations before income taxes 426 527 1,423 5,145 195 426 195 Income tax expense 105 123 347 1,361 17 105 17 Net income (loss) 321 404 1,076 3,784 178 321 178 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 406 0 0 0 0 0 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 321 $ 810 $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ 321 $ 178

