CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted net income per share, compares to $0.2 million during the same quarter of 2024, or $0.13 basic and $0.10 diluted net income per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net interest margin increased to 2.62% compared to 2.44% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.29% for the first quarter of 2024. The rising trend continues as the cost of funds reprices lower relative to the changes in yields on earning assets. Net interest income rose $0.3 million compared to the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to declining cost of funds and improved net interest margin.
  • Although quarter-end loan balances declined $12 million compared to December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to loans rose from 1.26% to 1.29%, primarily due to a deterioration in forecasted short-term economic outcomes. Non-performing assets to total assets of 0.67% and non-accrual loans to loans of 0.84% on March 31, 2025, compares to 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. In 2024, the Bank maintained lower loan balances to support the preferred stock redemption and ensure appropriate capital ratios. Looking ahead, an increase in the loan portfolio is expected over the remainder of the year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial segments.
  • The Banking Division’s $0.8 million of net income for the quarter was unchanged from the same period the prior year. Due to seasonal factors and high interest rates, the Mortgage Division experienced a slow first quarter, resulting in a net loss of $0.2 million, which is an improvement of $0.2 million compared to the same period in 2024 due to cost-saving actions implemented earlier. The net remaining Other Division, comprised primarily of parent company operations, had a net loss of $0.3 million with roughly one-third of that amount attributed to subordinated debt interest expense. Although the parent company has a $2 million line of credit, no draws have been made on that potential funding source to date.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Our banking operations have gained momentum, with our strong corporate banking group rebuilding the commercial loan pipeline and our net interest margin trending higher due to management's diligent efforts to lower our cost of funds. Despite an improvement of $0.2 million from the first quarter of the previous year, the Mortgage Division reported a loss due to the challenging business environment for residential mortgages. We anticipate a decline in overall mortgage production for the remainder of the year compared to the previous year, primarily due to lender staff reductions, but remain confident in the capabilities of our current lending team to deliver solid mortgage production.”

He added, “In February, we announced the launch of our 2025 common stock repurchase program, which is expected to buy back up to $1 million worth of shares through the end of the year. During the first quarter of 2025, we spent $235,000 in open market transactions to buy 7,429 shares at an average price of $31.65 per share. This price was significantly lower than the tangible book value of $57.37 per share as of December 31, 2024, and the repurchases contributed to an increase in the tangible book value to $58.46 per share by March 31, 2025.”

As the Company prepares for its upcoming annual meeting, he concluded, “We look forward to discussing key topics related to our operating results and capital plans at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to visit our website for more information about the virtual meeting and to review the meeting materials.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   3 Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,   March 31, March 31,
  2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
   2025
 2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 10,941   $ 11,408   $ 12,283   $ 12,052   $ 11,801     $ 10,941   $ 11,801  
Interest expense   5,652     6,259     6,707     6,897     6,840       5,652     6,840  
Net interest income   5,289     5,149     5,576     5,155     4,961       5,289     4,961  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   42     (332 )   (113 )   10     (28 )     42     (28 )
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) credit losses   5,247     5,481     5,689     5,145     4,989       5,247     4,989  
Noninterest income (1)   1,552     1,724     2,897     6,904     1,627       1,552     1,627  
Noninterest expense   6,373     6,678     7,163     6,904     6,421       6,373     6,421  
Income before income taxes   426     527     1,423     5,145     195       426     195  
Income tax expense   105     123     347     1,361     17       105     17  
Net income (loss) $ 321   $ 404   $ 1,076   $ 3,784   $ 178       $ 321   $ 178  
                 
Common Share Data:                
Basic net income (loss) per share (2) $ 0.24   $ 0.60   $ 0.79   $ 2.79   $ 0.13     $ 0.24   $ 0.13  
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)   0.23     0.54     0.59     2.06     0.10       0.23     0.10  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (3)   58.46     57.37     57.80     55.36     52.59       58.46     52.59  
Book value per share (3)   58.51     57.42     56.06     53.61     50.84       58.51     50.84  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,348,995     1,357,737     1,357,259     1,356,255     1,341,181       1,348,995     1,341,181  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   1,396,274     1,507,344     1,833,586     1,833,881     1,820,498       1,396,274     1,820,498  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 852,018   $ 866,474   $ 888,283   $ 901,634   $ 897,595     $ 852,018   $ 897,595  
Loans   684,787     697,093     707,310     719,129     736,019       684,787     736,019  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (8,818 )   (8,790 )   (8,973 )   (9,083 )   (9,087 )     (8,818 )   (9,087 )
Investment securities   124,109     120,339     120,349     123,814     119,300       124,109     119,300  
Deposits   692,028     692,378     747,168     768,984     772,377       692,028     772,377  
Borrowings   67,214     81,735     33,583     28,222     32,120       67,214     32,120  
Stockholders' equity   79,309     77,961     92,358     89,008     85,091       79,309     85,091  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (4)   2.62 %   2.44 %   2.55 %   2.38 %   2.29 %     2.62 %   2.29 %
Net interest spread (5)   1.99 %   1.74 %   1.80 %   1.71 %   1.63 %     1.99 %   1.63 %
Noninterest income to average assets (6)   0.73 %   0.82 %   1.25 %   3.09 %   0.73 %     0.73 %   0.73 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   3.05 %   3.06 %   3.17 %   3.09 %   2.87 %     3.05 %   2.87 %
Efficiency ratio (7)   93.65 %   96.17 %   85.32 %   57.19 %   97.20 %     93.65 %   97.20 %
Earnings (loss) on average assets (8)   0.15 %   0.19 %   0.48 %   1.69 %   0.08 %     0.15 %   0.08 %
Earnings (loss) on average equity (9)   1.65 %   1.94 %   4.71 %   17.92 %   0.84 %     1.65 %   0.84 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)   0.84 %   0.81 %   0.44 %   0.47 %   0.48 %     0.84 %   0.48 %
Nonperformance assets to total assets (11)   0.67 %   0.68 %   0.38 %   0.41 %   0.43 %     0.67 %   0.43 %
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing                
financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total loans   1.21 %   1.19 %   1.62 %   1.38 %   1.04 %     1.21 %   1.04 %
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers                
experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past                
due and still accruing to total assets   0.97 %   0.98 %   1.32 %   1.14 %   0.89 %     0.97 %   0.89 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10)   1.29 %   1.26 %   1.27 %   1.26 %   1.23 %     1.29 %   1.23 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans,                
modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans                
and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10)   106.25 %   105.95 %   82.53 %   91.24 %   118.77 %     106.25 %   118.77 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized                
to average loans (10)   -0.01 %   -0.01 %   -0.01 %   0.03 %   0.03 %     -0.01 %   0.03 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   9.31 %   9.00 %   10.40 %   9.87 %   9.48 %     9.31 %   9.48 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.34 %   13.02 %   14.54 %   13.90 %   13.07 %     13.34 %   13.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.62 %   10.33 %   11.89 %   11.27 %   10.48 %     10.62 %   10.48 %
Leverage capital ratio   8.40 %   8.14 %   9.30 %   8.93 %   8.50 %     8.40 %   8.50 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   152     165     170     172     177       152     177  
Number of banking facilities   9     9     9     9     9       9     9  
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
(11)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and securities and other real estate owned.
 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 7,717   $ 6,748   $ 13,814   $ 10,690   $ 7,727  
Reverse repurchase agreements   -     -     -     -     -  
Securities available for sale   121,939     118,206     118,145     121,687     117,160  
Equity securities at fair value   2,170     2,133     2,204     2,127     2,140  
Loans held for sale   7,685     13,291     19,472     17,897     8,048  
           
Loans   684,787     697,093     707,310     719,129     736,019  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (8,818 )   (8,790 )   (8,973 )   (9,083 )   (9,087 )
Net loans   675,969     688,303     698,337     710,046     726,932  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   2,607     2,607     2,238     2,238     2,328  
Premises and equipment, net   1,486     1,570     1,526     1,569     3,550  
Accrued interest receivable   2,680     2,651     2,926     3,230     3,271  
Deferred tax assets, net   12,529     12,955     12,796     14,840     14,849  
Other real estate owned, net   -     200     211     283     375  
Bank owned life insurance   6,486     6,437     6,388     6,340     6,291  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   64     64     64     64     64  
Other assets   10,686     11,309     10,162     10,623     4,860  
Total assets $ 852,018   $ 866,474   $ 888,283   $ 901,634   $ 897,595  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 98,403   $ 86,886   $ 95,471   $ 95,457   $ 87,621  
Interest-bearing demand   77,620     84,833     90,095     86,728     92,092  
Savings   232,046     224,960     234,969     244,595     261,998  
Time   283,959     295,699     326,633     342,204     330,666  
Total deposits   692,028     692,378     747,168     768,984     772,377  
Short-term borrowings   57,444     71,973     23,829     18,477     22,383  
Long-term borrowings   9,770     9,762     9,754     9,745     9,737  
Accrued interest payable   1,614     1,911     2,101     2,145     1,982  
Other liabilities   11,853     12,489     13,073     13,275     6,025  
Total liabilities   772,709     788,513     795,925     812,626     812,504  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at periods prior to December 31, 2024; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference   -     -     13,806     13,806     13,806  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,382,609 and 1,372,642 issued shares; 1,356,247 and 1,358,473 outstanding shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (1)   1,383     1,372     1,372     1,372     1,369  
Capital surplus   181,801     181,708     181,603     181,486     181,380  
Accumulated deficit   (99,167 )   (99,487 )   (100,297 )   (101,373 )   (105,157 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net   (3,939 )   (5,098 )   (3,592 )   (5,749 )   (5,773 )
Treasury stock, 27,084 shares on March 31, 2025 and 14,791 shares December 31, 2024 (2)   (769 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   79,309     77,961     92,358     89,008     85,091  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 852,018   $ 866,474   $ 888,283   $ 901,634   $ 897,595  
           
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 51,684 shares and 42,259 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.
           


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   3 Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,   March 31, March 31,
  2025 2024 2024 2024 2024   2025 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 9,623   $ 9,999   $ 10,573   $ 10,582   $ 10,394     $ 9,623   $ 10,394  
Loans held for sale   137     215     300     213     142       137     142  
Securities   1,150     1,151     1,183     1,217     1,231       1,150     1,231  
Other investments   31     43     227     40     34       31     34  
Total interest income   10,941     11,408     12,283     12,052     11,801       10,941     11,801  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   5,029     5,638     6,354     6,466     6,227       5,029     6,227  
Short-term borrowings   504     500     232     310     493       504     493  
Long-term borrowings   119     121     121     121     120       119     120  
Total interest expense   5,652     6,259     6,707     6,897     6,840       5,652     6,840  
Net interest income   5,289     5,149     5,576     5,155     4,961       5,289     4,961  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   42     (332 )   (113 )   10     (28 )     42     (28 )
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) credit losses   5,247     5,481     5,689     5,145     4,989       5,247     4,989  
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   59     55     63     67     66       59     66  
Other service fees   (9 )   (5 )   (5 )   1     (5 )     (9 )   (5 )
Mortgage banking revenue, net   1,140     1,564     2,264     2,166     1,209       1,140     1,209  
Other income   177     192     150     273     163       177     163  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   36     (71 )   78     (14 )   (18 )     36     (18 )
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans   161     0     420     0     202       161     202  
Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns)   (12 )   (11 )   (73 )   4,411     10       (12 )   10  
Total noninterest income   1,552     1,724     2,897     6,904     1,627       1,552     1,627  
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   4,066     4,344     4,852     4,700     4,289       4,066     4,289  
Equipment   559     467     504     457     462       559     462  
Occupancy and premises   549     500     495     391     436       549     436  
Data Processing   221     220     243     208     212       221     212  
Federal deposit insurance   129     144     182     219     199       129     199  
Professional services   278     240     254     219     199       278     199  
Telephone and data communication   52     74     51     51     56       52     56  
Insurance   64     71     78     80     81       64     81  
Other expense   455     618     504     579     487       455     487  
Total noninterest expense   6,373     6,678     7,163     6,904     6,421       6,373     6,421  
Income from operations                
before income taxes   426     527     1,423     5,145     195       426     195  
Income tax expense   105     123     347     1,361     17       105     17  
Net income (loss)   321     404     1,076     3,784     178       321     178  
Preferred stock dividend   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   0     406     0     0     0       0     0  
Net income (loss) allocated to                
common stockholders $ 321   $ 810   $ 1,076   $ 3,784   $ 178     $ 321   $ 178  
                 

