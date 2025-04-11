CoinEx Charity’s Starlink Program Lands in Benin, Connecting Students to a “Network of Knowledge”

ABOMEY CALAVI, Benin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the National Water Institute (INE) of the University of Abomey-Calavi in Calavi, Benin, limited internet connectivity has long hindered academic and research development. As a key center for training and research in water resource management, INE has faced significant digital infrastructure challenges that restrict students and faculty from accessing knowledge and engaging in global academic collaboration.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, access to fast and reliable internet has become essential for driving academic, scientific, and technological innovation in higher education institutions. However, INE’s outdated infrastructure has made it difficult to meet these demands.

In response, CoinEx Charity stepped in to provide Starlink satellite broadband connectivity to the institute. This effort aligns with CoinEx’s long-term commitment to advancing education and information access across Africa, and brings modern digital infrastructure to INE—opening doors to new academic and professional opportunities.

This donation is part of the CoinEx Charity Starlink Program, a global philanthropic initiative aimed at providing free internet via Starlink technology to underserved communities, while also distributing essential food and living supplies to improve local livelihoods.

Earlier in February, CoinEx’s representative in Benin, Mérèx, visited INE and met with the student union to discuss the ongoing challenges students were facing with internet access. Following the discussion, CoinEx Charity delivered all the necessary equipment to enable free campus-wide internet access. In early March, the President of the INE Student Union and his team officially received the equipment in person.

On March 29, 2025, we inaugurated CoinEx Charity's donation to INE.

During this inauguration session we presented the advantages of blockchain and how an INE student can benefit from this revolutionary technology.

This event was also a vivid embodiment of the CoinEx Charity Starlink Program. Beyond providing much-needed internet access to universities in Benin, it offered in-person educational outreach that helped students deepen their understanding of blockchain and digital finance. Through this initiative, CoinEx is turning its “Starlink” connections into a “bridge of hope” — linking underserved communities to knowledge and future opportunities, and ensuring that more young people can thrive in the Web3 era with equal access to learning and growth.

The CoinEx Charity Starlink Program is a philanthropic initiative that aims to deliver free, high-speed internet via Starlink satellite technology to schools and villages with limited digital infrastructure. In addition to improving connectivity, the program also focuses on education empowerment, offering learning resources, crypto literacy workshops, and basic support such as food and supplies to foster well-rounded development in underserved communities.

