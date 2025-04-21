Collins Law Expands Legal Services to Include Criminal Defense

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Law , a Louisiana-based law firm, has expanded its practice areas to include criminal defense, handling cases such as DWI and drug offenses. This change marks a shift in the firm’s service offerings beyond personal injury law, allowing them to represent individuals facing serious legal charges.Founded by attorney Stephen T. Collins, a Louisiana native with over 30 years of legal experience, the firm aims to provide legal counsel to those navigating criminal proceedings. The expansion aligns with the growing demand for legal representation in criminal cases and reflects broader trends in legal practice within the region.Recognizing the potential consequences of criminal charges, the firm states that it will provide legal guidance tailored to individual cases. Legal industry professionals have pointed out that shifts in local legal needs, particularly in response to changes in law enforcement policies and judicial procedures, often drive law firms to adjust their practice areas.Criminal defense law remains a critical aspect of the justice system, with attorneys advocating for clients' rights in cases that can significantly impact their lives. Collins Law, headquartered in Shreveport, continues to handle personal injury cases while now also representing clients in criminal defense matters. The firm states that it will provide initial case evaluations as part of its approach to legal representation.For more information about Collins Law and its services, visit their website or call 318-626-7300.About Collins Law:Collins Law is a Louisiana-based legal firm providing representation in personal injury and criminal defense cases. Founded by attorney Stephen T. Collins, who has over 30 years of legal experience, the firm serves individuals facing legal challenges in Shreveport and surrounding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.