Sotavento Medios Expands SEO Services with Special Offer for Businesses in Japan and Australia

AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sotavento Medios, a Singapore-based SEO agency led by Jeremy Lee, is extending its expertise to businesses in Japan and Australia, offering a 50% discount on its 25-keyword SEO package as part of a limited-time promotion. This initiative aims to support companies in these markets by providing data-driven SEO strategies tailored to their needs.Daily SEO Reports for Greater TransparencyA key feature of Sotavento Medios’ approach is its daily SEO ranking reports, providing clients with real-time updates on their website performance. Businesses in Japan and Australia can receive these reports via email or through a dedicated customer dashboard, allowing them to track progress and make informed decisions.“We understand that SEO needs differ across regions, and our goal is to offer localized strategies that help businesses succeed,” said Jeremy Lee, Founder of Sotavento Medios . “With our real-time reporting, clients can stay on top of their search rankings and adjust their digital strategies accordingly.”Supporting Businesses with Proven SEO ExpertiseHaving worked with a range of international businesses and agencies, Sotavento Medios is well-positioned to support companies in Japan and Australia looking to strengthen their online presence. The agency has a strong track record in white-label SEO services , helping businesses outsource their SEO needs effectively.Special Offer for Businesses in Japan and AustraliaAs part of this initiative, the 25-keyword SEO package is available at $550 SGD per month, reduced from the standard $1,100 SGD. This offer is available for a limited time, providing an opportunity for businesses in Japan and Australia to enhance their search rankings with expert SEO support.About Sotavento MediosSotavento Medios is a Singapore-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO services for businesses across different regions. Founded by Jeremy Lee, the company is known for its transparent reporting, customized strategies, and commitment to delivering measurable results.

