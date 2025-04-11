American Advertising Company Introduces Arabic Team to Assist GCC Clients Aiming to Enter the U.S. Market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This N That Communications LLC , the prominent American TV & Production Company, announces the formation of a dedicated Arabic-speaking team focused on serving the GCC region.This strategic initiative is an added value after taking on Rihab Abouzaki, an Arabic speaking General Manager, whose plans are designed to expand the company’s comprehensive TV advertising solutions - while fostering stronger connections with audiences in both the GCC and USA markets. By leveraging its expertise in both traditional and Digital TV advertising , the company is poised to offer cost-efficient, culturally nuanced, and measurable advertising services on a global scale.At its core, This N That Communications’ new team will support the creation and distribution of bilingual content - encompassing video production, press releases, articles, and media materials in both Arabic and English. The effort aims to raise awareness of the latest advancements in TV advertising technology in the USA, including the evolution of Connect-to-internet TV, Linear TV, and Over the top streaming TV. Each of these platforms offer distinct advantages for advertisers. Connect-to-internet TV, for instance, integrates internet connectivity into modern TV sets, allowing access to pre-installed apps and designated channels.With more than 300 channels, the company offers an innovative and cost-effective avenue for advertisers to reach the largest number of audience while obtaining live data and performance metrics. In contrast, Linear TV (cable traditional TV) advertising continues to deliver high-impact campaigns during scheduled programming, capitalizing on the credibility and trust inherent in traditional broadcast media. Furthermore, Over the top streaming TV provides advertisers with the flexibility to reach viewers on multiple devices - be it phones, laptops, or desktops - freeing campaigns from the constraints of traditional schedules and geographic boundaries.In addition to broadening the scope of its TV advertising platforms, This N That Communications LLC is committed to transforming the economics of international advertising. Historically, global TV advertising campaigns demanded investments in the millions; however, the company now offers solutions that achieve comparable reach and impact for significantly lower costs - reducing expenditures from millions to thousands. This transformation is complemented by robust digital marketing support that delivers clear, data-driven insights, including detailed CTR reports and measurable ROI analytics. These insights enable brands to connect directly with their target audience, ensuring that advertising campaigns are both efficient and effective.“We are very excited to create this huge advertising channel for every brand in the GCC to attract clients and receive feedback on actual CTR reports and ROI from advertising on the top-notch channels in the United States for less investment and bigger impact,” says company spokes person. “We can connect your target audience to your event and produce live data and performance for TV ads.”This N That Communications LLC also offers a suite of additional services, including podcast production, distribution, PR, and ad booking. Its digital marketing department serves as the backbone of these initiatives by providing cost-effective digital support and multi-language reporting with transparent, measurable results.For more information about the company, please visit www.thisnthatcommunications.com About This N That Communications LLCThis N That Communications LLC is a dynamic media production company specializing in innovative advertising campaigns, captivating TV ads, and engaging video content. The company’s multicultural team, fluent in both Arabic and English, ensures tailored messaging that resonates across local, regional, and international markets.With expertise in media planning, buying, and podcast production, This N That Communications LLC transforms local ideas into global successes using data-driven insights and cost-effective strategies. Its comprehensive approach delivers measurable results, making the company a trusted partner for elevating brand presence worldwide.USA No: +971-3778751Dubai Representative: +(971) 50 559 6733

