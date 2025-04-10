Prospera Energy Announces Leadership and Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI, OTC: GXRFF) ("Prospera", “PEI” or the "Corporation")

Leadership Announcement

Prospera Energy is pleased to announce key appointments to its leadership team, positioning the Company for sustained long term success. Effective immediately, Shubham Garg, who has served as Chairman of the Board since October 2024, will assume the additional role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. Alongside this, Prospera welcomes Mr. Christopher Moore to its Board of Directors. A seasoned entrepreneur and investor, Mr. Moore is a prominent shareholder of the Corporation and brings a formidable blend of industry expertise and market insight. Prospera’s five-member Board now collectively owns 13% of the Company’s outstanding common equity, while reporting insiders control 36%, underscoring a strong alignment between leadership and shareholder interests.

Mr. Moore brings a deep understanding of the oil and gas markets, paired with extensive experience in scaling businesses. His data-driven approach and sharp grasp of market trends will significantly enhance Prospera’s strategic direction. Beyond his business acumen, Mr. Moore is well-versed in corporate governance and is deeply committed to fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership. With a proven track record of guiding organizations through governance enhancements, he will play a pivotal role in strengthening Prospera’s internal policies and ensuring the highest standards of integrity are upheld. His leadership will be instrumental as Prospera navigates through complex regulatory landscapes and will promote a culture of responsibility, supporting both PEI’s long-term success and the trust of stakeholders.

Loan Amendment

The Corporation announces a further amendment to its $11,000,000 promissory note, originally dated July 7, 2024, in collaboration with its principal lender. Following previous increases, an additional $1,000,000 has been added, bringing the total principal amount to $15,500,000. The note retains its original terms, including a 12% interest rate and a two-year maturity, with no other changes. This amendment remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Operations Update

Amid volatile oil prices and the looming threat of potential tariffs, Prospera is proactively adapting to operational uncertainty by refining its short-term business strategy. The Corporation is evaluating options such as pausing growth capital—which is already on hold due to the seasonal spring break-up—and engaging in discussions with service providers to optimize vendor payment strategies. These measures affirm Prospera’s commitment to maintaining financial flexibility and operational resilience in an uncertain market.

Prospera’s reactivation program, completed in Q1 2025 at its Luseland property, continues to deliver impressive results. As of April 8th, 2025, Luseland production reached 190 barrels per day (bbls/d), reflecting a remarkable 186% increase since the transformative changes to the company’s board and management on October 31st, 2024. Ongoing well optimizations are driving further success, with high fluid levels being effectively managed through pump speed adjustments as sand cuts decline, while significant opportunities for additional optimization remain. The company will provide a comprehensive operations update later this month, offering further insights into its progress and strategic direction.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company’s core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera’s working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with ASC 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting. It is important to note that BOEs (barrels of oil equivalent) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

