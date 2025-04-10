Texas Southmost College Mariachi Festival – A Movement Led by Passion and Pride

A musical and cultural celebration makes its grand return

Brownsville, TX, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The culture of South Texas thrives on a rich blend of traditions, and among the most vibrant is mariachi music—a genre that echoes through generations and connects communities. At Texas Southmost College (TSC), mariachi isn’t just music – it’s a celebration of identity, heritage, and education. At the heart of this movement is Avigai Gonzalez, Music Program Administrator and driving force behind the TSC Mariachi Festival.

Gonzalez is not only an administrator but a mentor, instructor, and performer. She leads the TSC Mariachi Escorpión group, teaches music theory and ensemble courses, and serves as the festival’s lead organizer. Her mariachi journey began in high school with Mariachi Los Coyotes and evolved into a career marked by excellence and advocacy for arts education.

“I started out competing in events like the Mariachi Extravaganza and the Houston Rodeo Mariachi Festival,” said Gonzalez. “I later co-founded Mariachi Margaritas, an all-female group that has performed internationally and with legendary artists. Those early experiences taught me the power of mariachi to empower, connect, and inspire.”

Gonzalez graduated from the University of Texas Pan-American with a focus in Music Education and Vocal Performance, and furthered her studies at Texas State University in Music Theory. Her academic and professional accomplishments reflect a deeper mission: to uplift the cultural and educational significance of mariachi in the Rio Grande Valley.

That mission came to life in 2024 when the Texas Southmost College Mariachi Festival made its debut, drawing over 500 students and performers from across the state. Hosted at TSC’s Performing Arts Center and Jacob Brown Auditorium, the event included workshops, competitions, and a grand concert headlined by Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez.

This year’s festival, set for April 25-26, 2025, is poised to be even more impactful. The lineup includes performances and clinics by the nationally renowned Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, marking their first-ever performance in Brownsville, and the University of Houston’s Mariachi Pumas, a powerhouse collegiate ensemble known for its inclusive, cross-disciplinary approach.

Mariachi Reyna’s violinist and vocalist Crystal Hernandez hopes the group’s presence will ignite a fire in the next generation. “Seeing a professional mariachi perform live is transformative,” she said. “It’s about discipline, teamwork, and heart.”

Mariachi Pumas director Jose Longoria, co-founder of Mariachi Imperial De America, shares that passion. “We’re here to give back,” said Longoria. “This is more than a performance – it’s a mentorship opportunity. Our students come from all walks of life, and mariachi brings them together with a shared purpose.”

That shared purpose is exactly what Gonzalez envisioned when she set out to make the festival a reality. “The first mariachi program in our region started in 1982 in La Joya, Texas, my hometown,” she said. “Now, I get to continue that legacy by creating opportunities for our students and building a platform for them to shine.”

Beyond the performances and competitions, the festival is about community and empowerment. Through workshops, students learn directly from professionals. Through concerts, they see the heights they can reach. And through TSC’s Associate of Arts in Music program, students gain the academic foundation to pursue careers in music as performers, educators, or cultural ambassadors.

“The excitement these students bring is contagious,” said Gonzalez. “They remind me why I do this work. The TSC Mariachi Festival isn’t just an event – it’s the beginning of what will become the greatest mariachi community in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Don’t miss your chance to witness this growing tradition in action. The Texas Southmost College Mariachi Festival takes place Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, 2025. For tickets and full event details, please visit www.tsc.edu/news/mariachi-festival.

