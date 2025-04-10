Practice AI™ Showcases Innovation at ALM Legalweek 2025 in New York

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI™ is proud to announce its active participation at ALM Legalweek 2025 , held from March 24th to 27th in New York City. As one of the most anticipated gatherings for legal professionals and technology innovators, the event provided an exceptional venue for exploring the evolving landscape of law and legal tech. Attendees experienced a vibrant mix of keynote sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all designed to foster meaningful dialogue on innovation and collaboration.

Expanding Horizons Through Strategic Engagement

The conference served as a vital networking platform where industry leaders, legal practitioners, and tech experts converged to share insights and forge new alliances. For Practice AI™, the opportunity to engage with forward-thinking professionals reinforced its commitment to driving transformative change in legal services.

The event’s diverse agenda and comprehensive programming highlighted the critical role of technology in modernizing legal processes from case management to ethical AI integration.

“Our presence at Legalweek reaffirmed our belief in the power of alliances. Partnerships allow legal and legal tech players not just to collaborate but to also explore new solutions and new horizons,” said Hamid Kohan , CEO of Practice AI™. This sentiment resonated strongly throughout the event, as discussions frequently centered on how strategic partnerships can accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to clients.

“Legalweek was a powerful catalyst for meaningful conversations and new relationships. The energy and openness to innovation in legal tech made it the ideal environment to advance our business development efforts.” said Krista Garren , Business Development Manager of Practice AI™, while also adding the following: “It’s clear that collaboration is the engine behind real progress in legal tech, and this event helped accelerate that momentum for Practice AI™—momentum we’re excited to carry forward in our upcoming partnerships.”

Opportunities for Collaboration, Partnerships, and Future Growth

Throughout the event, Practice AI™, together with one of its strategic partners, Legal Soft , engaged in extensive dialogue with potential partners, sharing its vision for a future where legal services are more efficient, accessible, and ethically sound. The company’s commitment to innovation was evident as representatives explored avenues for joint initiatives, technology integration, and mutual growth. The exchange of ideas during networking sessions has paved the way for collaborative projects aimed at enhancing legal workflows and improving client outcomes.

The discussions at ALM Legalweek 2025 reinforced the idea that collaboration is key to addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid technological advancement. By connecting with a broad spectrum of professionals, Practice AI™ aims to position itself at the forefront of legal innovation, ready to contribute to a smarter, more connected legal ecosystem. Having recently launched lemon law demands, Practice AI™ has been collaborating with prominent lemon law firms to streamline their firm operations, with one firm (Lemon My Vehicle) praising the ability to use a fully-AI solution to do the heavy lifting while they supervise the entire process: “This is exactly what we look for in an AI solution; enough autonomy to do the redundant tasks, with appropriate amounts of supervision from the legal team to ensure consistency. We have been able to generate lemon law demands much faster with the same level of consistency and quality that we expect from our team.”

Looking Ahead

As the legal industry continues to adapt to the demands of the digital age, Practice AI™ remains dedicated to harnessing advanced AI technologies that streamline processes and empower legal professionals. The insights gained and connections made at Legalweek 2025 will undoubtedly influence the company’s strategic initiatives in the coming months. Practice AI™ is excited to embark on new collaborative ventures that promise to deliver innovative solutions, improve operational efficiencies, and set new benchmarks in legal tech excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

