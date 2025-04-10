Clairvest Partners with NCS Engineers

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”, collectively “Clairvest”), has made a minority equity investment in NCS Engineers (“NCS” or the “Company”) to support the Company’s growth, employee development and customer delivery. The transaction is part of Clairvest’s multi-year focus on the environmental consulting & engineering domain and represents our first partnership in this sector.

Founded in 1998 by CEO Ramesh (“Ram”) Narasimham, NCS provides turn-key water and wastewater engineering solutions across the U.S., with a focus on Arizona, Nevada, California, Texas, Maryland, and Virginia. The Company provides mission-critical engineering services for water infrastructure projects including water and wastewater treatment plants, pump stations, and water storage.

“U.S. water and wastewater systems face critical issues, which in turn are creating opportunities for engineering firms to offer solutions which tackle challenges ranging from aging infrastructure, water scarcity, climate resiliency, and emerging contaminants. We are excited to partner with Ram and the management team at NCS Engineers as we support their vision of leveraging their strong reputation with clients to grow across the U.S.,” said Michael Castellarin, Managing Director of Clairvest.

“Partnering with Clairvest positions us to create new and exciting opportunities for our employees and will allow us to better serve our clients. This new partnership will advance our growth ambitions and fuel investment in innovation and acquisitions. With a shared vision, Clairvest’s expertise in helping its management partners scale their business makes them the ideal partner as we take our company to the next level,” said Ram Narasimham, Founder and CEO of NCS.

The NCS Engineers investment is Clairvest’s 68th platform investment and the second investment of CEP VII, a US$1.2 billion investment pool, US$300M of which is from CVG.

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 68 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

