Mode launches AI-native perpetuals DEX powered by Orderly

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mode, an AI-focused Ethereum Layer 2 focused on user growth and composability, has launched Mode Trade, its native perpetuals DEX, powered by Orderly’s unified trading infrastructure.

This marks the first time a Layer 2 chain has vertically integrated and launched a perpetuals exchange directly on its platform, combining Mode’s seamless user experience with Orderly’s deep liquidity and backend systems.

“Layer 2 chains are increasingly taking a more active role in building their products, and Mode is a strong example of that shift,” said Arjun Aurora, Chief Operating Officer of Orderly Network.

“By building Mode Trade on top of Orderly’s infrastructure, they were able to launch quickly while leveraging deep, cross-chain liquidity from day one. It’s a smart strategy for emerging chains to drive adoption, demonstrate value, and set a clear direction for their ecosystem,” Aurora further explained.

“In today’s highly volatile market, retail traders often lack access to the predictive analytics and advanced tools that institutional traders rely on. Mode Trade closes this gap by integrating predictive AI directly on the platform, giving everyday traders the ability to stay competitive.

We built Mode Trade to help retail traders navigate market uncertainty with smarter insights and accessible education, allowing them to make informed decisions through simple, text-based commands,” said Nikita Monastyrskiy, Growth Lead at Mode.

Mode Trade combines the AI Terminal for executing trades and managing positions with simple text commands, and Synth, a decentralized forecasting layer built on Bittensor that provides predictive market insights. This AI-powered integration enables users to make smarter decisions and gain a competitive edge in volatile markets.

Mode Trade offers access to over 100 trading pairs with up to 50x leverage, supported by deep liquidity and a synthetic proactive market-making engine (sPMM) from Orderly.

Mode Trade is live now for early users, with exclusive AI features available to Giga stakers holding 400,000 veMODE or more. A limited trader whitelist will roll out in the coming weeks.

About Mode

Mode is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) building at the intersection of AI and decentralized finance (DeFi). Built using Optimism's OP Stack, Mode aims to scale DeFi to billions of users through onchain agents and AI-powered financial applications. For more information, visit: mode.network .

About Orderly

Orderly is the infrastructure that lets people trade anything, anywhere via a permissionless liquidity layer that delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains through a single orderbook. Orderly ensures robust liquidity across major chains such as Solana, Sonic, Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, and Polygon, and grants traders and exchanges access to over 100 markets through their unified trading infrastructure.

