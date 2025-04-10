Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Quilici , is coming soon to Reno, Nevada. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include luxurious single-family homes and an array of resort-style amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in the fall of 2025.

Nestled in the scenic Verdi foothills, Quilici offers a serene setting enriched by nearby year-round outdoor recreation amidst the beauty of the Sierra Nevada range. In this exceptional new home community, residents can connect with nature while enjoying proximity to modern city living for a perfectly balanced lifestyle. The community will feature luxurious one- and two-story single-family homes ranging from 2,400 to 4,800 square feet, with options such as offices, covered decks, additional bedrooms, and multigenerational suites. Residents will enjoy a stunning mix of modern cottage, mountain, and craftsman architecture and an exciting array of planned amenities.





“Our new Quilici community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction luxury home within a one-of-a-kind location in Reno,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this resort-style community will set a new standard for luxury living in Reno.”

Ideally located near the Northern California and Nevada border, Quilici is the perfect base for adventure. Off-road trails are just steps away. Nearby Lake Tahoe and Mt. Rose offer world-class skiing, golfing, hiking, and mountain biking, while Reno’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment are all within reach. Plus, with Reno-Tahoe International Airport only 15 miles away, travel is effortless. Combining natural beauty with unmatched convenience, Quilici is a sought-after destination for both relaxation and connectivity.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Reno area include Regency at Caramella Ranch , Hilltop by Toll Brothers , Ascente by Toll Brothers , Regency at Stonebrook , and Toll Brothers at Stonebrook .

Quilici will be located at Blue Heron Circle and Boomtown Garson Road in Reno. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Quilici, call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e88e79de-5811-4248-b48e-585351568adc

