374Water Announces Settlement of Claim

DURHAM, N.C., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced that it has reached a settlement with its co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Yaacov (Kobe) Nagar, regarding an employment claim that had been filed against the Company. Both parties are pleased to resolve the matter amicably and look forward to future opportunities for collaboration.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, but both parties are satisfied with the resolution and believe that it will allow for a positive and productive relationship going forward.

“We are pleased to have reached a fair and mutually beneficial settlement with Mr. Nagar,” said Chris Gannon, Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. “We have always valued Mr. Nagar’s contributions to the Company and look forward to continued collaboration in the future. This settlement marks a new chapter, and we are excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Mr. Nagar added “I am pleased to have this matter resolved and I look forward to seeing 374Water succeed in SCWOing the world."

Both 374Water and Mr. Nagar remain committed to a productive and positive future, focusing on their shared goals and vision for the industry.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology can reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove operational bottlenecks, reduce litigation, discharge and other risks. AirSCWO is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water’s AirSCWO products destruction capacity scale from 1 ton per day to over 200 tons per day. 374Water offers capital sale and lease options, as well as turn-key waste destruction services. 374Water is a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.