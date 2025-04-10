Differences Between Cold-Pressed and Regular Olive Oil Explained by Louisiana Woman-Owned Culinary Business

Cold-pressed olive oil retains more of the olive’s natural flavor and nutritional profile because it is extracted mechanically without heat” — Laura French

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer interest in specialty oils and vinegars continues to grow, understanding the production process and health implications of olive oil has become increasingly relevant. A key distinction lies in the difference between cold-pressed olive oil and regular (refined or blended) olive oil, a topic often overlooked by those unfamiliar with how olive oil is processed. Laura French , owner of Old Metairie Olive Oils and Vinegars , a woman-owned business in Metairie, Louisiana, has spent years educating customers on the importance of quality and processing methods in culinary oils. “Cold-pressed olive oil retains more of the olive’s natural flavor and nutritional profile because it is extracted mechanically without heat,” said French. “This is in contrast to refined oils, which undergo chemical processing and high heat to increase yield or shelf life.”Cold-Pressed Olive Oil: Defined by ProcessCold pressing refers to the mechanical extraction of oil from olives without the use of heat or chemicals. This method preserves the natural characteristics of the olives, including antioxidants, polyphenols, and flavor compounds. The pressing typically occurs at temperatures below 80°F (27°C), a threshold maintained to ensure that the oil remains unaltered by heat.Because the oil is not refined or chemically treated, it often has a more robust flavor and a higher concentration of natural plant compounds. This is typically labeled as extra virgin olive oil, provided it meets additional quality standards related to acidity and taste.Regular Olive Oil: Refined for ConsistencyRegular olive oil, sometimes labeled as "pure" or simply "olive oil," is typically a blend of refined olive oil and a smaller portion of virgin or extra virgin oil to enhance flavor. The refining process involves heat, filtration, and sometimes the use of solvents to remove impurities, color, and strong flavors. This results in a lighter-tasting oil with a higher smoke point and longer shelf life, but reduced nutritional content.Refined olive oil may be preferred in high-heat cooking applications due to its stability, but it lacks the aroma, color, and phytonutrient content found in cold-pressed varieties.Nutritional Implications and Culinary ApplicationsThe difference in processing has significant implications for health-conscious consumers. Cold-pressed olive oil maintains compounds such as oleocanthal, oleuropein, and tocopherols, which have been studied for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. These compounds are largely diminished or removed in the refining process.In culinary use, cold-pressed olive oil is often reserved for dressings, dips, and finishing dishes, where its distinct flavor can be appreciated. Refined olive oil is more common in baking or frying, where a neutral flavor and high smoke point are beneficial.Taste and TextureCold-pressed olive oils vary widely in flavor, depending on olive variety, growing conditions, and harvest timing. Some oils present peppery, bitter, or grassy notes—characteristics that indicate the presence of polyphenols and freshness. In contrast, regular olive oil tends to be mild, pale, and less aromatic.The consistency of cold-pressed oil is also slightly heavier due to its unfiltered or minimally filtered nature, which may include suspended plant particles or sediment. These elements are considered a sign of authenticity rather than a flaw.Storage and Shelf LifeBoth types of oil are susceptible to oxidation, but cold-pressed oil is more sensitive due to the absence of stabilizing additives or preservatives. Proper storage in dark, airtight containers, away from heat and light, is essential to preserve quality. Refined oil, due to its processing, tends to have a longer shelf life but fewer of the beneficial compounds that degrade over time.Sourcing and Labeling ChallengesMislabeling is a known issue in the olive oil industry. Not all products labeled "extra virgin" or "cold-pressed" meet the standards set by international organizations such as the International Olive Council. Verifying the origin, harvest date, and bottling practices can help identify high-quality products.Retailers like Old Metairie Olive Oils and Vinegars offer curated selections from trusted producers, ensuring transparency and product integrity. The store also highlights woman-owned supply chains where possible, promoting female entrepreneurship in an industry historically dominated by large agricultural firms.Supporting Local and Woman-Owned BusinessesAs a woman-owned business, Old Metairie Olive Oils and Vinegars serves both as a culinary retail space and a resource for food education in the Greater New Orleans area. The shop features a range of cold-pressed olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, and kitchen essentials designed to elevate home cooking and increase awareness of authentic ingredients.French’s approach emphasizes transparency, quality sourcing, and community engagement. The store’s offerings reflect a commitment to traditional production methods and responsible food stewardship.About Old Metairie Olive Oils and VinegarsOld Metairie Olive Oils and Vinegars is a woman-owned specialty shop based in Metairie, Louisiana. Founded by Laura French, the store offers a curated selection of cold-pressed olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, and gourmet ingredients. The business is committed to ingredient education, regional culinary heritage, and supporting quality-driven producers both locally and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.