Fortunium Wealth Management Expands to Apollo Beach, Florida

Fortunium Wealth Management opens new office in Apollo Beach, FL, enhancing local access to expert financial services

Apollo Beach, Florida, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortunium Wealth Management has opened a new office in Apollo Beach, Florida. The new office marks an exciting step in the firm’s mission to help individuals and businesses achieve long-term financial success. Located at 411 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Suite 100, the firm now offers financial planning, retirement strategies, and insurance solutions to clients in the Tampa Bay area.



Helping Clients Build, Grow, and Preserve Wealth

Founded by Joel Marius, Fortunium Wealth Management provides personalized financial services that help clients create strategies to build, grow, and preserve their wealth. The firm focuses on ethical, client-first strategies and offers solutions tailored to meet the needs of each individual and business.



Joel Marius, Founder of Fortunium Wealth Management

“At Fortunium, we believe financial clarity creates life freedom,” said Marius, President of Fortunium. “Our mission is to guide individuals and businesses with personalized strategies that build strong foundations, support success, and preserve legacies. This new office in Apollo Beach allows us to bring these solutions to even more people in the Tampa Bay area.”

Strategic Location to Serve the Tampa Bay Area

Fortunium’s new office in Apollo Beach is part of the firm’s expansion plan and commitment to serving the growing Tampa Bay community. The region is home to many individuals and businesses that need professional financial guidance.

Marius explained why Apollo Beach is an ideal location for Fortunium to grow: “We’re excited to bring our personalized wealth management services here. By being closer to our clients, we can offer more timely support and build stronger, lasting relationships.”

Comprehensive Services for All Stages of Financial Life

Fortunium Wealth Management offers various services to help individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. The firm provides expert financial planning, helping clients create strategies for both short- and long-term goals. Whether clients plan for retirement, build portfolios, or protect their legacy, Fortunium offers solutions that meet their unique needs.

Additionally, the firm specializes in retirement planning, helping clients prepare for a confident and secure future. Fortunium also offers insurance solutions, including life, disability, and long-term care insurance, to help protect families and secure financial futures.

“Financial planning is not just about numbers; it’s about creating a clear path for the future,” shared Marius. “At Fortunium, we provide the support clients need to protect what matters most and build wealth that lasts for generations.”

Building a Legacy With Fortunium Wealth Management

Fortunium Wealth Management is built on three core principles: building strong financial foundations, supporting ongoing success, and preserving legacies. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate today’s complex financial world while keeping their long-term goals in mind.

“Helping our clients build and protect their wealth is what drives us,” Marius explained. “We want them to retire with confidence, protect their families, and leave a lasting legacy. Every client’s needs are unique, so our approach is always personalized.”

About Fortunium Wealth Management

Fortunium Wealth Management is a comprehensive financial services firm based in Apollo Beach, Florida, proudly serving individuals, families, and business owners across the Tampa Bay area. The company specializes in personalized financial planning, retirement strategies, insurance solutions, and business wealth management.

Guided by a commitment to ethics, transparency, and long-term relationships, Fortunium helps clients build tailored strategies and confidently move toward financial independence. Whether you are planning for retirement, protecting your legacy, or growing your wealth, Fortunium is here to help you thrive.

Learn more at http://www.FortuniumWM.com or connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.

