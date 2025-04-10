Integrated Payment Platform Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 12.82%

Sustainable 12.82% CAGR Reflects Enduring Integrated Payment Platform Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Integrated Payment Platform Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.82% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Integrated Payment Platform, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Integrated Payment Platform, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.82% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Integrated Payment Platform landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Integrated Payment Platforms

Integrated Payment Platforms are becoming foundational to modern transaction infrastructure, enabling banks and fintech to process real-time, bulk, cross-border, and high-value payments through a single, modular system. With support for ISO 20022, open APIs, and multiple clearing schemes, IPPs offer the agility needed to adapt to evolving market demands, regulatory standards, and customer expectations for speed, transparency, and flexibility.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Integrated Payment Platforms are no longer just about processing payments- they’re about orchestrating value. In a world moving toward instant, open, and intelligent transactions, IPPs serve as the core engine powering innovation, compliance, and customer-centric growth.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report:

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional Integrated Payment Platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A comparative analysis of top Integrated Payment Platform vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Integrated Payment Platform solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Integrated Payment Platform solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming Integrated Payment Platforms by enabling real-time decisions, intelligent routing, and predictive fraud detection-ultimately reducing operational complexity, enhancing straight-through processing, and improving overall efficiency in payment operations.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including ACI Worldwide, Adyen, BPC, CGI, CMA Small Systems, Euronet Worldwide, Finastra, FIS Global, Fiserv, Global Payments, HPS, IBM, Infosys Finacle, Intellect Design Arena, OpenWay, Oracle, Pelican, Stripe, TCS, Temenos, Volante Technologies, and Worldline.



Why This Matters for Integrated Payment Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of financial institutions and fintech platforms, Integrated Payment Platforms represent a strategic foundation for future-ready payment infrastructure. As global payment systems evolve toward real-time, cross-border, and API-driven experiences, IPPs enable operational agility, regulatory alignment, and faster innovation cycles. C-level leaders must prioritize platforms that can consolidate payment rails, adapt to ISO 20022 standards, and offer intelligent automation to reduce cost and complexity-ensuring long-term competitiveness in an increasingly open and real-time financial ecosystem.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Forecast: Integrated Payment Platform, 2025-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-integrated-payment-platform-2025-2030-worldwide-2702

Market Share: Integrated Payment Platform, 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-integrated-payment-platform-2024-worldwide-2767

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on Integrated Payment Platform market

on Integrated Payment Platform market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Integrated Payment Platform market

report on the Integrated Payment Platform market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:





Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

