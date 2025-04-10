COPPER MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGIES ACHIEVES CYBERSECURITY MATURITY MODEL CERTIFICATION (CMMC) LEVEL 1 CERTIFICATION

CMMC Logo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact Information:Rebecca Wilson1.317.222.5400Rebecca.w@coppermountaintech.comCOPPER MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGIES ACHIEVES CYBERSECURITY MATURITY MODEL CERTIFICATION (CMMC) LEVEL 1 CERTIFICATIONCopper Mountain Technologies (CMT) has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1, affirming its compliance with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) foundational cybersecurity standards. This certification strengthens CMT’s ability to work with defense and government-affiliated organizations by verifying its commitment to protecting Federal Contract Information (FCI) through basic cyber hygiene practices.The CMMC framework was developed by the DoD to ensure contractors within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) implement standardized cybersecurity protocols. CMMC Level 1 represents an essential entry point for companies that supply Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) products and handle sensitive but unclassified information. For CMT, it confirms eligibility to continue supporting defense-related contracts and customers across federal supply chains.To achieve certification, Copper Mountain Technologies partnered with the Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership to perform a self-assessment aligned with NIST SP 800-171 standards. The company implemented appropriate security practices, documented procedures in a Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M), and submitted its self-assessment score to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS), as required by DFARS clause 252.204-7012.In addition to meeting CMMC Level 1 standards, Copper Mountain Technologies is a certified small U.S. business listed in the System for Award Management (SAM) under UEI code VGUDSMW1M8V8. This designation enhances CMT’s eligibility for a range of government contracts and grants, reinforcing its position within the defense contracting landscape.“Achieving CMMC Level 1 is both a requirement and a reflection of our responsibility to safeguard sensitive information,” said Rick Hollowell, Director of Business Development, US and Canada at Copper Mountain Technologies. “We’re committed to maintaining the cybersecurity posture necessary to support our clients in the defense sector.”Although Level 1 certification currently meets the company’s needs, CMT remains prepared to pursue higher-level compliance in the future as cybersecurity standards evolve or as customer requirements change.###Copper Mountain TechnologiesFounded in 2011, Copper Mountain Technologies’ mission is to develop innovative RF testing and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. CMT’s expert development and applications support teams create solutions that enable RF and Microwave engineers to extend their reach through access to lab-grade instruments at affordable prices. Copper Mountain Technologies is ISO 9001-2015 certified, with labs in both Indianapolis and Cyprus accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 (2005) standards.

