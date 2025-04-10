National Down Syndrome Society Announces New Board Member

John McGuire is a Partner and the Global Head of the Conflicts Resolution Group at Goldman Sachs. He is also a dedicated advocate for the Down syndrome community, as his daughter, Anne, has Down syndrome.

New York, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is pleased to welcome John McGuire to its Board of Directors. John is a Partner and the Global Head of the Conflicts Resolution Group at Goldman Sachs. In addition to his role at Goldman Sachs, John sits on the Board of Directors for the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. John is also a dedicated advocate for the Down syndrome community, as his daughter, Anne, has Down syndrome.

“We are thrilled to welcome John McGuire to the NDSS Board of Directors,” said NDSS President & CEO, Kandi Pickard. “John’s extensive leadership experience and personal commitment to the Down syndrome community will make him an invaluable addition to our board.”

The NDSS Board of Directors plays a critical role in advancing the organization’s mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. John’s professional background and strong connection to the Down syndrome community will further strengthen the Board’s efforts to ensure all individuals with Down syndrome are assured their human rights and valued by a more inclusive society.

“I am excited to have been provided the opportunity to serve on the NDSS Board of Directors. I am looking forward to working with the other board members, Kandi, and her team in advancing the organization’s mission to empower the broader Down syndrome community,” said John.

About NDSS

Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. NDSS engages grassroots advocates at the federal, state, and local levels and creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan on topics including education, employment, health and wellness, and aging. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.

