Peachscore Cohort 17 Unveils 52 Visionary Startups Driving Innovation Across 25 Industries and 12 Countries

Irvine, California , April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator Platform proudly unveils Cohort 17, featuring 52 visionary startups spanning 25 dynamic industries. From Finance and Health Care to Sustainability, Education, Software, and beyond, these founders are redefining the future with breakthrough technologies, purpose-driven missions, and globally scalable solutions. In joining Cohort 17, these startups become part of a thriving global community—where data meets opportunity, and innovation finds its edge.

“We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary group of innovators to Peachscore’s accelerator program,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-founder, COO and Head of the Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator. “Cohort 17 is a testament to the power of diverse industries and entrepreneurial drive. Together, these startups represent the future of technology and sustainability, offering a wide array of solutions that will impact people, businesses, and communities around the globe.”

Meet the Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator Cohort 17 members:
 

Advertising and Marketing

Apps

Blockchain

Community and Lifestyle

Education

Energy

Fashion and Style

Finance and Banking

Food and Beverage

Gaming

Hardware

  • Krunoslav Weinpert – Pointers Guardian 

Health Care

Information Technology

IOT

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate

Retail

Science and Engineering

  • Carson Rhodes – technologies-ai

Security

Software

Sports

Sustainability

Transportation

  • Judite Sampaio – ParkingPal

Travel and Hospitality

Other

Peachscore’s commitment to empowering startups has never been stronger. With Cohort 17, we’re expanding the possibilities for founders who are ready to lead innovation, push boundaries, and shape industries. This cohort will gain unmatched access to expert mentorship and the tools they need to scale and succeed in today’s fast-moving market.

As Peachscore continues to grow, so does its impact on the global startup ecosystem. With each new cohort, we solidify our role as a catalyst for change—helping entrepreneurs navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth that will leave a lasting imprint on the world. 

Welcome to Cohort 17! You’re joining a community of innovators ready to scale, grow, and redefine industries with the support of a global network. We can’t wait to see the impact you’ll make.

For more information, visit www.peachscore.com.

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

Contact Information

Peyman Shahmirzadi

Co-founder & COO

Peachscore

Email: accelerator@peachscore.com 

Website: www.peachscore.com



