Peachscore Cohort 17 Unveils 52 Visionary Startups Driving Innovation Across 25 Industries and 12 Countries
Irvine, California , April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator Platform proudly unveils Cohort 17, featuring 52 visionary startups spanning 25 dynamic industries. From Finance and Health Care to Sustainability, Education, Software, and beyond, these founders are redefining the future with breakthrough technologies, purpose-driven missions, and globally scalable solutions. In joining Cohort 17, these startups become part of a thriving global community—where data meets opportunity, and innovation finds its edge.
“We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary group of innovators to Peachscore’s accelerator program,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-founder, COO and Head of the Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator. “Cohort 17 is a testament to the power of diverse industries and entrepreneurial drive. Together, these startups represent the future of technology and sustainability, offering a wide array of solutions that will impact people, businesses, and communities around the globe.”
Meet the Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator Cohort 17 members:
Advertising and Marketing
- Adam Guerguis – Autter – https://autter.com/
Apps
- Richard Laframboise – Be Truly Local, Inc. – https://betrulylocal.com
- Brian Jackson – Flee – https://flee.store
- Michael Zbyszewski – Shmack – https://shmackapp.com
Blockchain
- Jermaine Anderson – Sociallocket – https://sociallocket.com
Community and Lifestyle
- Gabor Kadas – Friending – https://www.friending.com
Education
- Berkay Barboros – Musichool – https://musichool.co
- Baasima Parnell-Hendrickson – The Foundations Project – https://thefoundationsproject.com
Energy
- Stefan Petersen – Factor4Solutions GmbH – https://factor4solutions.com/
- Avanish Tripathi – Liderorg Tech Private Limited – https://liderorg.in/
Fashion and Style
- Ava Duel – Nuro Apparel – https://nuroapparel.com
Finance and Banking
- Pablo Aumente Gallego – CoPlaPay – https://coplapay.com
- Ariel Dangelo – Helo – https://gohelo.com
- Andrew Nikulin – Midcontract – https://midcontract.com/
- Suketu Gaglani – Mira Labs Ai, Inc – https://miralabs.ai/
Food and Beverage
- Cheyenne Powell – Allergy Free Goods –https://www.allergyfreegoods.co.uk/
- Charles Kennedy – Brown Calf – https://browncalf.com
- Anton Reich – Ciao Coffee – https://ciaocoffee.eu
- Marisa Cerett – Tulla Life
Gaming
- Ariel Kanevsky – Chess Predict – https://chesspredict.com
Hardware
- Krunoslav Weinpert – Pointers Guardian
Health Care
- Adi Govindarajan – Kare Rewards – https://karerewards.com
- Dave Krasne – Sentire Medical Systems – https://sentiremedical.com
- Nitin Saraswat – Session Mate – https://sessionmate.ai/
Information Technology
- Bhupendra Dahal – Kidjig Technologies Private Limited – https://kidjig.com/
- Geoff Mether – Togetha Group – https://togetha.group
IOT
- Vinay Kumar Kolusu – KLVIN Technology Labs Private Limited – https://klvin.ai/
Media and Entertainment
- Christopher Barrett – Naptime Studios – https://naptimestudiosfilm.com
- Sinan Mawad – Writables FZ-LLC – https://writables.ae/
Real Estate
- Matus Kanik – KResistant – https://kresistant.com/
- Chuka Okeke – Musha – https://www.mushaapp.com/
Retail
- Lin Su – EDITH – https://www.myedith.com/
Science and Engineering
- Carson Rhodes – technologies-ai
Security
- Carsten Klein – KraLos GmbH – https://kralos.eu
Software
- Hamied Elias Salehi-Kermani – AI Ark – http://www.ai-ark.com/
- Dan Edmunds – Espanaro – https://espanaro.com
- Lucas Russell – Goverly Tech Inc – https://goverly.ai/
- Aubrey Ottenstein – Hilltop – https://hilltop-app.com
- Roy Perlson – Jobago AI – https://jobago.ai
- Ioannis Karakasoglou-Breier – OmniAdvisor AI – https://omniadvisor.ai
- Adon Irani – Tract Stack by At Risk Media – https://tractstack.com
Sports
- Michael Morrone – EliteMove
- Gonzalo Avila – Strides Los Angeles – https://stridesla.com
Sustainability
- SaiPadma Potluri – Hubeco Green Ventures Pvt Ltd – https://hubeco.market/
- Yash Joglekar – Recyclink – https://recyclink.co/
- Patrick Bishop – ReRoute Americas – https://rerouteamericas.com/
Transportation
- Judite Sampaio – ParkingPal
Travel and Hospitality
- Roberto Tame – Viaja Con MIa – https://viajaconmia.com/
Other
- Yaroslav Malashchenko – Black Pixel AI – https://blackpixel.ai
- Ethan Norman – Face First Naturals – https://facefirstnaturals.com
- Romi Ziv – Hive
- Helen Macey – URNX
Peachscore’s commitment to empowering startups has never been stronger. With Cohort 17, we’re expanding the possibilities for founders who are ready to lead innovation, push boundaries, and shape industries. This cohort will gain unmatched access to expert mentorship and the tools they need to scale and succeed in today’s fast-moving market.
As Peachscore continues to grow, so does its impact on the global startup ecosystem. With each new cohort, we solidify our role as a catalyst for change—helping entrepreneurs navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth that will leave a lasting imprint on the world.
Welcome to Cohort 17! You’re joining a community of innovators ready to scale, grow, and redefine industries with the support of a global network. We can’t wait to see the impact you’ll make.
About Peachscore
Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.
