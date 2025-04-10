Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Two New Collections at Metro Heights Master-Planned Community in Montebello, California

MONTEBELLO, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of two new collections of home designs in the Metro Heights master-planned community located in Montebello, California. The Skyview and Silverstone collections in Metro Heights will open for sale to the public this Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 425 Mariposa Way in Montebello.

Metro Heights is a master-planned resort-style community located high in the hills of Montebello with captivating views, modern home designs, and onsite amenities. The new Skyview collection offers three distinct condominium floor plans ranging from approximately 2,100 to 2,800+ square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, and attached two-car garages. The Silverstone collection includes condominium floor plans ranging from approximately 2,700 to 3,000+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4 bathrooms, and three stories, perfect for showcasing incredible views. Pricing for the Skyview and Silverstone collections at Metro Heights starts at $1.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Skyview and Silverstone collections at Metro Heights,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “These collections offer a unique blend of luxury living, modern design, and exceptional amenities, making Metro Heights an ideal choice for home buyers seeking a vibrant lifestyle in Montebello.”

The Metro Heights master plan features a staffed gated entry and unparalleled resort-style amenities, including a 10,000-square-foot recreation center with multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces, several event spaces, a luxury outdoor kitchen, barbecues, and fireplaces are perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather. The community also boasts a five-acre public park, four pocket parks, a scenic promenade, and six trails.





Residents of Toll Brothers at Metro Heights enjoy walkable access to nearby Shops at Montebello and Montebello Town Square. The community is also close to major commuter routes.

Model homes for the two new collections are currently under construction and expected to open in late summer 2025. For more information on Toll Brothers’ new home collections in Metro Heights, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8258f726-5aa2-4798-8638-c94e36f16475

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba013e41-9aee-42ae-bf4c-1ee3d2a168f0

