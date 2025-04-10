Surplus.net Launches Top Brands Page Highlighting Over $300 Million in Recovered Value for Clients

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus.net, the AI-powered platform helping organizations unlock value from surplus and idle assets, has officially launched its new Top Brands page. The page offers a data-driven look into which brands generate the highest recovery value on the secondary market — based on actual resale data from Surplus.net's client transactions across North America.

Unlike traditional resale platforms, Surplus.net works directly with clients across a wide range of industries to evaluate, value, and liquidate their surplus inventory — not with the original manufacturers. The newly released Top Brands page ranks over 100 equipment brands based on the total value recovered through successful transactions on the platform.

“This isn’t just a list of well-known industrial names — it’s a reflection of where real-world value is being recovered,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus.net. “It gives sellers insight into which brands hold value over time and gives buyers confidence in the kind of equipment available through our platform.”

Surplus.net enables companies to:

Upload their surplus inventory through a free account

Receive AI-powered market valuation reports with estimated tax write-off benefits

Choose between bulk sale or ongoing liquidation strategies

Top-performing brands based on total recovered value include General Electric, Allen-Bradley, ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, and many others. Altogether, Surplus.net has facilitated the recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients through its intelligent surplus liquidation tools and buyer network.

Explore the full list at https://www.surplus.net/top-brands and learn more about how Surplus.net turns surplus into opportunity.

