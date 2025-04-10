Progress Empowers Marketers with Innovative AI Capabilities for Creating Superior Digital Experiences

New AI capabilities in latest Progress Sitefinity release accelerate content creation, streamline digital asset management and enhance customer engagement

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the latest AI innovations in Progress® Sitefinity® content management platform. These enhancements empower marketers to create, manage and optimize content more efficiently, delivering faster, easily personalized digital experiences across multiple touchpoints.

With new AI-powered media search, advanced translation capabilities and intelligent content optimization, Sitefinity helps organizations streamline workflows, improve accuracy and enhance engagement—meeting the growing demands of an AI-driven marketplace.

“AI is revolutionizing what is possible in creating digital content and experiences, and any organizations not using these capabilities will be at a significant competitive disadvantage,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “Sitefinity is at the forefront of innovation, empowering marketers, developers and content teams with the most advanced tools so they can deliver digital experiences that will enable them to compete and win in an AI-driven world.”

Sitefinity 15.3 highlights include:

Packaged AI Services: Embedded AI, enabling users to leverage customizable GenAI-powered functions to summarize content, improve writing, personalize messages and generate tag suggestions, all within the familiar Sitefinity environment.

Embedded AI, enabling users to leverage customizable GenAI-powered functions to summarize content, improve writing, personalize messages and generate tag suggestions, all within the familiar Sitefinity environment. AI-Enhanced Media Search: Search for images using natural language descriptions, enabling faster, more intuitive access to the right visuals.

Search for images using natural language descriptions, enabling faster, more intuitive access to the right visuals. Azure AI Translator Integration: Seamlessly integrated AI-powered translation within Sitefinity, promoting greater accuracy and efficiency without relying on manual workflows or external tools.

Seamlessly integrated AI-powered translation within Sitefinity, promoting greater accuracy and efficiency without relying on manual workflows or external tools. AI-Based Content Optimization: In-line AI-driven text enhancements with customizable options for faster, reliable and more effective content refinement.

In-line AI-driven text enhancements with customizable options for faster, reliable and more effective content refinement. Enhanced integration with BI systems in Sitefinity Insight CDP: Users can export a full set of marketing data in the Parquet format to external BI tools or data lakes for sophisticated analysis and application of custom AI models.



“We’re looking forward to the latest AI advancements in Sitefinity and the productivity we’ll gain. The commitment of Progress to continuous innovation has been a game-changer for our team,” said Kathleen Trainor, Executive Director, Tourism Barrie. “The partnership, relationship and collaboration speak volumes – we’ve been happy with Sitefinity and have no reason to change our platform.”

Celebrating 20 years of innovation in 2025, Sitefinity today is a modern cloud-based, AI-powered, enterprise-grade CMS designed for content management, experience composition and personalization. Now with Next.js support, Sitefinity SaaS is one of the first SaaS CMS to offer integrated multi-technology front-end hosting, providing businesses with greater flexibility, upgradeability and extensibility.

Sitefinity 15.3 is available today. For more information, visit https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.