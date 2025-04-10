Leading The Future of Urologic Care: AUA Names Science and Quality Chair-elect

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) announced Peter E. Clark, MD, as the AUA Science and Quality (S&Q) chair-elect. Dr. Clark will serve under the mentorship of Dr. Matthew Neilsen, S&Q chair, over the next year before ascending to serve as the next S&Q chair (June 2026-May 2030).

As chair, Dr. Clark will serve as a key leader within the AUA, guiding the organization’s scientific, quality and data-driven initiatives. This role oversees major programs such as the National Urology Quality Agenda, AQUA Registry, clinical practice guidelines and performance measures while also leading the Quality Improvement Summit and advancing patient safety efforts. The chair directs the Science & Quality Council and its subcommittees, represents the AUA in policy and industry discussions and collaborates closely with leadership and staff to influence national healthcare quality programs.

“The search committee was fortunate to have many outstanding candidates for the position of S&Q Chair who would have served the AUA and our members extremely well in this position. Dr. Clark’s experience as a past chair of the Practice Guidelines Committee, service on several AUA committees and his track record of leadership in the service of urology in other organizations were critical factors in his selection,” said Dr. Lane Palmer, the chair of the search committee and the president-elect for the AUA. “We look forward to the next phase of growth in S&Q given Dr. Clark’s energy, commitment to excellence and his ability to motivate others, which were clear in reviewing his career and during the interview.”

Dr. Clark has received numerous honors for his contributions to urologic research and education, including leadership roles in the AUA. In the last 30 years as an AUA member, he has been a reviewer and chair for several AUA research programs, including the AUA Urology Residency Research Grant, the USMART Academy Program, the Early Career Investigator Showcase and the Rising Stars Research Program. He currently serves as Associate Editor of The Journal of Urology® and has held editorial positions on several other leading journals.

Through his work with the AUA and international research councils, Dr. Clark has advanced the field of urology by supporting innovation, mentoring early-career investigators and promoting rigorous scientific standards in clinical research.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the incoming Science and Quality Chair-Elect for the American Urologic Association,” said Dr. Clark. “The Science and Quality Council plays a central role in advancing AUA’s mission and I look forward to partnering with AUA leadership and the Guidelines, Quality and Data Committees to promote the highest value care delivery for our patients and the communities we serve.”

Dr. Clark is a professor and chair of the Department of Urology at Atrium Health/Levine Cancer Institute and a nationally recognized leader in urologic oncology. A graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Medical School, he completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic and fellowship at USC’s Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

