Liberty Star Minerals Chairman Pete O’Heeron Engages with Congressional Leaders in D.C. to Champion U.S. Critical Mineral Independence

TUCSON, AZ, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ( “Liberty Star” or the “Company” ) ( OTCQB: LBSR ), a U.S. exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals, today announced that Chairman of the Board Pete O’Heeron traveled to Washington, D.C. this week for a series of high-level meetings with Congressional offices to discuss the urgent need for U.S. investment in the exploration and development of critical minerals.

While in the nation’s Capital, Mr. O’Heeron met with the legislative staffs for:

Senator John Cornyn (TX - Senior Senator)

Senator Ted Cruz (TX - Junior Senator)

Representative Brian Babin (TX-36)

Representative Paul Gosar (AZ-9)

These meetings focused on the strategic role critical minerals such as copper, lithium, and rare earth elements play in national security, energy independence, and technological innovation.

“The United States is at a critical juncture in ensuring the security of its supply chain for critical minerals,” said Pete O’Heeron, Chairman of Liberty Star Minerals. “We can no longer afford to rely on foreign nations for the materials that power everything from smartphones to fighter jets. It’s imperative that the U.S. government take a leadership role in funding and incentivizing domestic mineral exploration. Liberty Star Minerals is ready to be part of that solution.”

Liberty Star’s Hay Mountain Project in southeast Arizona is among the most promising undeveloped mineral properties in the U.S., targeting a wide range of high-demand strategic metals essential to clean energy, advanced technology, and defense sectors.

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America’s richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company’s premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

Regulation S-K 1300 Matters On October 31, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (“Regulation SK-1300”) to modernize the property disclosure requirements for mining registrants and related guidance, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All registrants are required to comply with Regulation SK-1300 for fiscal years ending after January 1, 2021. Accordingly, the Company must comply with Regulation SK-1300 for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2022. Regulation SK-1300 uses the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (“CRIRSCO”) based classification scheme for mineral resources and mineral reserves, which includes definitions for inferred, indicated, and measured mineral resources. Liberty Star is an “Exploration Stage Issuer” as defined in Subpart 1300. It currently has no exploration results, mineral resources, or mineral reserves to report, accordingly, no information, opinions or data included in the website or in any public releases includes any information or disclosures regarding exploration results, mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined in Regulation SK-1300. As a result, the Company is not required, at this time, to obtain or provide a Technical Report Summary as defined in Regulation SK-1300. U.S. Investors are cautioned not to rely upon or assume for any purpose that any part of the mineralized real property of the Company in these categories will ever be converted into inferred, indicated, and measured mineral resources or probable or proven mineral reserves within the meaning of Regulation S-K 1300.

UNLESS OTHERWISE EXPRESSLY STATED ON THE FACE OF ANY SUCH INFORMATION, NOTHING CONTAINED IN THIS PUBLIC RELEASE IS, NOR DOES IT PURPORT TO BE, A TECHNICAL REPORT SUMMARY PREPARED BY A QUALIFIED PERSON PURSUANT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF SUBPART 1300 OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGULATION S-K.

